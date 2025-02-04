Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health's Board meeting

- Meeting emphasises the importance of global partnerships in advancing medical education and enhancing the healthcare sector

Ahmed bin Saeed: Dubai Health’s achievements reflect our commitment to positioning Dubai as a global healthcare hub

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Academic and scientific collaborations are fundamental to the development of Dubai’s healthcare system

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Dubai Health and Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), chaired the meeting of Dubai Health's Board of Directors. The meeting, held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, emphasised the importance of global partnerships in supporting medical education and strengthening the healthcare sector.

The meeting, held at MBRU, was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, His Excellency Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, His Excellency Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, and Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali representing MBRU.

During the meeting, the board reviewed significant projects and achievements from the previous term, reaffirming Dubai Health's commitment to elevating healthcare standards and innovation in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

A Decade of Partnership with Queen's University Belfast

The board also celebrated a decade of partnership between MBRU and Queen's University Belfast (QUB). Established in 2015, the collaboration was built on a shared vision for advancing healthcare education and research.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum praised this partnership, highlighting it as a model for international academic cooperation, demonstrating Dubai Health’s commitment to positioning Dubai as a global healthcare hub. In recognition of this successful partnership, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum honoured Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Dubai Health Board Member and Chancellor of QUB, for his contributions to strengthening the collaboration between the two universities. He wished the university continued success in its future endeavours.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board, commended the success of Dubai Health's global partnerships, describing them as fundamental to the development of Dubai’s healthcare system. His Highness also expressed his appreciation to Dubai Health teams for continuously improving the quality of services, and emphasised the importance of academic and scientific collaborations to further develop Dubai’s healthcare system.

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of MBRU Council and Dubai Health Board Member, said: "Celebrating ten years of academic collaboration with QUB underscores our commitment to achieving the highest standards in medical education and research. This partnership has enhanced the capabilities of our healthcare professionals across various specialties, elevating the standard of patient care. We thank QUB for its ongoing collaboration and look forward to continuing our partnership."

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, highlighted the tangible impact of the collaboration, stating: "Over the past decade, this partnership has led to the accreditation of several undergraduate medical programmes, sending numerous students on scholarships for advanced studies and training, and the establishment of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery. It has also contributed to joint research initiatives and the development of MBRU's Biomedical Research Center."

He concluded: "We are immensely proud of the accomplishments resulting from this collaboration and its significant impact on developing medical expertise and promoting academic excellence."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.