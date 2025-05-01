Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Partners with InterSystems to Implement TrakCare Unified Health Information System

InterSystems UAE-hosted service to support Al Zahra clinical, operational, and digital transformation strategy



InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD), a leading private healthcare provider in the UAE, has selected InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system as its electronic medical record (EMR) platform. The solution will be delivered through InterSystems’ fully managed hosting service, based in the UAE.

Established in 2013 and strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Barsha, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and renowned for offering comprehensive, world-class healthcare services with a hospitality-driven approach. The hospital features 200 beds, more than 250 doctors, and over 500 skilled nurses, and is recognized for excellence in adult, paediatric, and neonatal emergency services.

Under the 10-year agreement, AZHD will implement the complete suite of TrakCare modules, covering areas such as Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Clinical functions like OT and Anaesthesia, Critical Care (ICU, NICU, HDU & PHDU), Pharmacy, Oncology, Maternity, Radiology and Laboratory services as well as Patient Administrative Services etc. The hospital’s TrakCare instance will be securely hosted at InterSystems’ UAE-based data centre, with InterSystems also providing managed hosting services to ensure high availability, security, and compliance with local regulations.

The implementation of TrakCare is central to AZHD’s digital transformation strategy, with the primary goals of enhancing patient experience by reducing discharge times, waiting room durations, and pharmacy dispensing delays. In addition, the deployment will enable improved access to clinical documentation, offering clinicians real-time visibility into patient records and hospital operations. By empowering AZHD’s healthcare teams with intuitive and unified digital workflows, the hospital will be able to further focus on delivering superior, patient-centred care. Moreover, the project ensures that AZHD is aligned with international healthcare standards while future-proofing its digital infrastructure with the latest technological advancements of Cloud and AI.

“We are proud to mark a significant milestone in Al Zahra Hospital’s digital transformation journey with the signing of the TrakCare Hospital Information System agreement in partnership with InterSystems,” said Samer Abu Hayah, CIO, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai.

“This strategic collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to elevating healthcare delivery through innovation, integration, and intelligence. TrakCare will serve as the digital backbone of our clinical and administrative operations, empowering our physicians and care teams with real-time access to comprehensive patient data, streamlined workflows, and enhanced clinical decision-making tools. By implementing a world-class, fully integrated HIS platform, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also reinforcing our mission to deliver safe, personalized, and patient-centric care.

We thank the InterSystems team for their partnership and look forward to a successful implementation that sets new benchmarks in healthcare excellence across the region.”

“We are excited to welcome Al Zahra Hospital Dubai into our growing community of leading private healthcare providers across the Middle East and beyond,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director for the Middle East, India, and South Africa at InterSystems. “TrakCare will help AZHD modernize its operations to deliver exceptional care for its patients through a secure, intelligent, and integrated health information system.”

The implementation of TrakCare will provide a unified, web-based platform that supports both clinical and financial processes, offering a single source of truth to healthcare providers across the hospital. With powerful real-time decision support, integrated analytics, and seamless interoperability with national health information exchanges and third-party systems, AZHD will be well positioned to meet its digital health objectives and future-proof its operations for years to come.

About Al Zahra Hospital Dubai

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD) was established in 2013 and is one of the UAE’s premier private hospitals. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the JCI-accredited hospital offers a wide range of medical services, featuring 200 inpatient beds, luxurious patient rooms, and specialized units for emergency, surgery, oncology, and critical care. AZHD combines state-of-the-art medical technology with exceptional hospitality to deliver outstanding care to patients from the UAE and abroad. For more information, visit www.azhd.ae.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

InterSystems Middle East PR Contact: Rania Elshafey, Rania.Elshafey@InterSystems.com

