Arab Health returns next week with a record increase in exhibition space and a focus on transforming healthcare

Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest healthcare exhibition and congress, returns to Dubai next week from 29 January to 1 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, taking place over an extended area and providing a larger platform for exhibitors and visitors with focusing on the latest technologies and innovations in the industry in enhancing patient-centred care.



Underscoring Arab Health’s commitment to the event’s core theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare,’ a range of new features have been added to the show floor, including the Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Visitors will witness how multiple technologies seamlessly interoperate with state-of-the-art medical equipment to improve the patient experience.



Concentrating on the future of health, Arab Health will also showcase the Cre8 competition, where UAE students are encouraged to think critically about real-world problems, develop innovative solutions, and learn how to present and implement their ideas. The invite-only Future Health Summit returns with a focus on reverse ageing and longevity, and the Transformation Zone will feature talks, the popular Innov8 competition and product showcases.



Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “With 110,000 healthcare professional visits expected at the 2024 edition of Arab Health, we are committed to providing the ultimate healthcare experience by showcasing new technologies and highlighting the importance of collaboration in shaping an innovative future where patient centred care is enhanced.



“With record/increased exhibitor numbers, an international visitor audience, and an extended area at Dubai World Trade Centre, we are upscaling the event to deliver on its role as the primary hub for healthcare in the region.”



In addition to the range of innovative show features on the show floor, a host of exhibitors will highlight their latest technology breakthroughs that are changing the face of healthcare globally.



Innovation partner GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, will showcase the game-changing technologies defining the future of healthcare with the launch of 19 new product innovations. The company will reveal leading imaging solutions designed to inform clinical decision-making better and improve patient outcomes. The broad range of intelligent solutions will underscore GE HealthCare’s ongoing efforts to deliver healthcare access and equity and create a world where healthcare has no limits.



The company has expanded its broad range of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems and devices in key markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt to revamp existing hospital practices and accelerate diagnostics and treatment.



Hady El Khoury, Regional General Manager MENEAT for GE HealthCare, said: “As an industry-defining innovator, GE HealthCare is a trusted partner in the MENEAT region and has more than 50 years of legacy in driving progress and bringing next-generation technologies to address the region’s diverse healthcare needs.



“We are leveraging deep learning solutions for a future-ready healthcare ecosystem, promoting precise, connected, and compassionate care. As a company, we are committed to transforming hospital practices, accelerating diagnostics, and enhancing treatment in the MENEAT region.”



Elsewhere on the show floor, Harley Street Medical Area will highlight the latest breakthroughs and groundbreaking treatments in early-stage Alzheimer’s and how the definition of the disease has changed entirely in light of recent scientific advances.



Dr Emer MacSweeney, co-founder and CEO of Re:Cognition Health Ltd, who will discuss her findings on the opening day of the event, said: “There is every reason to be cautiously optimistic, as these new-generation medications, available in the UK and international clinical trials, can potentially change an individual’s future,”



The Arab Health Congress will have ten Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences dedicated to medical professionals attending the exhibition. They will cover areas including total radiology, surgery, emergency medicine and critical care, diabetes, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, public health, infection control and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) with influential healthcare professionals and industry leaders outlining the latest trends and learnings in these verticals.



An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns. The area has been designed to provide visitors to the show with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will again be open throughout show days and into the evening.



Arab Health 2024 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.



Key partners include the National Healthcare Champion, PureHealth; Premium healthcare partner, American Hospital; Exclusive healthcare partner, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib; Exclusive health services partner, Emirates Health Services; Global health partner, M2; Future health partner, Neom; Innovation partner, GE HealthCare; and Exclusive AI partner, Canon Medical.



For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

