Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE Successfully Performs Complex Retinal Surgery on Pregnant Patient

A multidisciplinary team at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE has successfully treated a pregnant patient suffering from advanced retinal complications, including proliferative diabetic retinopathy, traction retinal detachment, and age-related cataracts.

The patient, a 39-year-old woman in her eighth month of pregnancy, had a longstanding history of Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. She presented to the hospital on 18 July 2024 with rapidly deteriorating vision requiring urgent surgical intervention.

Under the care of Dr. Elisa Carreras Bertran, a specialist in retinal and vitreous surgery with over 17 years of experience, the team performed a complex operation involving multiple advanced procedures: phacoemulsification with intraocular lens implantation, removal of silicone oil, pars plana vitrectomy, delamination and segmentation of retinal membranes, and endolaser photocoagulation.

“Managing retinal complications in diabetic patients, particularly during pregnancy, requires precision, careful planning, and a multidisciplinary approach,” said Dr. Carreras Bertran. “Our priority was to stabilize the patient’s vision while ensuring the safety of both mother and child during a critical phase of pregnancy.”

Following the surgery, the patient’s vision stabilized, marking a significant recovery and improving her overall quality of life.

This case underscores the complexity of managing advanced ophthalmic conditions in high-risk patients and highlights the hospital’s capability in delivering specialized retinal care. Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE provides a wide range of ophthalmological services for both adults and children, with a focus on advanced surgical techniques and multidisciplinary treatment strategies.

