Burjeel Cancer Institute Forges Global Collaborations to Enhance Cancer Care in the Region

In a major step toward expanding access to world-class oncology services, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, has announced strategic collaborations with three globally renowned institutions — the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital — during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week. These partnerships aim to redefine oncology care in the region by advancing clinical services, research, education, and personalized oncology.

BCI caters to over 5,000 patients each year and provides 360-degree tailored care, from diagnosis to survivorship programs. Its network is spread across the entire UAE, including key locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Dhafra, ensuring access to comprehensive and compassionate cancer care across all ages.

These new collaborations will leverage teleconsultation and remote patient monitoring technologies, facilitate second opinions from international experts, and establish visiting programs to enable deeper knowledge exchange and enhance local capabilities.

Enhancing Pediatric Cancer Care

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) collaboration will enhance pediatric cancer care and strengthen capabilities in advanced diagnostics, remote consultations, and multidisciplinary second opinions. Visiting programs from CHOP will support knowledge exchange in subspecialized pediatric oncology.

Mrs. Madeline Bell – President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), said “We are excited to collaborate with BCI in advancing pediatric cancer care through shared expertise, remote care innovations, and training opportunities. Together, we will empower healthcare teams and support families facing childhood cancer.”

The partnership with SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital is set to further augment BCI’s capabilities in comprehensive childhood cancer care. The collaboration will offer continuous remote support and medical guidance, particularly for rare and complex pediatric cases.

Dr. Manel del Castillo Rey – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital, commented, “Our collaboration with BCI provides a framework for sharing specialized knowledge and co-managing complex pediatric oncology cases. By bridging geographies, we can provide more children with access to expert care.”

Integrating Global Expertise

In partnership with the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), BCI will focus on strengthening cancer care in the UAE through clinical and scientific research development, training and education programs for healthcare professionals, and high-level clinical services. The collaboration will also support the creation of a distinguished network of visiting professors, capacity-building initiatives for nurses and pharmacists, and the establishment of a strategic advisory board for BCI.

Ing. Mauro Melis – Chief Executive Officer IEO & Centro Cardiologico Monzino, said, “Our partnership with Burjeel Cancer Institute reflects a shared commitment to elevating standards in cancer care. Through collaborative research, clinical exchanges, and capacity-building, we aim to jointly accelerate innovation and improve outcomes for patients in the country and across the region.”

Advancing Diagnostic Testing for Cancer

In addition to these collaborations, Burjeel Cancer Institute also joined hands with AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals to advance a personalized medicine approach in cancer care. The collaboration aims to support the adoption and access to the latest testing techniques to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of patients with various types of cancer, including ovarian, lung, and colorectal malignancies.

As part of this initiative, the anatomical pathology laboratory lead by Dr. Rawia Mubarak will introduce a test for the first time in the region for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which will help identify patients who may benefit from emerging targeted therapies—offering a more personalized path forward and renewed hope for better outcomes.

Mr. Mohammad Aboubakr Abdulgawad Mohammad – General Manager for AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, said,“Through our collaboration with Burjeel Cancer Institute, we are proud to introduce this advanced test in the UAE, a critical step toward identifying individuals who may benefit from emerging targeted therapies. By adopting this innovation, physicians can offer a more personalized and effective approach to care.”

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, remarked, “These global partnerships are a pivotal step in our mission to bring world-class cancer care to the region. By aligning with some of the most prestigious institutions worldwide, we are building a future-ready oncology ecosystem that prioritizes quality, access, and innovation for every patient we serve.”

These partnerships underscore BCI’s strategic vision to not only expand its clinical capabilities but also serve as a regional hub for knowledge, innovation, and excellence in oncology.

