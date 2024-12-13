Burjeel Holdings Expands Healthcare Services for Industrial Workers with New LLH Medical Center in Dubai

The center in Dubai Investment Park-2 is the Group’s second facility, after the launch of the LLH Medical Center in Al Quoz.

LLH Hospital, part of Burjeel Holdings—a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region—has launched a new medical center in Dubai Investment Park-2 to cater to the healthcare needs of the industrial workforce. This facility, following the successful launch of the LLH Medical Center in Al Quoz, further strengthens the Group’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to the industrial workforce across key locations in Dubai.

Located in Mango Mall, Dubai Investment Park-2, the center, which caters to the significant population of industrial workers residing in the area, was inaugurated by Mr. Abdullah Lashkari, General Coordinator, Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, Dubai. Equipped with specialty clinics, radiology services, laboratory services, physical rehabilitation, and a pharmacy, the medical center functions as a primary healthcare hub, offering a comprehensive range of services in one location. The center’s board-certified doctors ensure every patient receives timely, high-quality care.

“It is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the quality of life for workers in Dubai. This center is part of our commitment to providing integrated and comprehensive medical services, ensuring that workers receive the healthcare they deserve in an easy and convenient manner. At the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, we strive to promote a healthy and safe work environment, and we will continue our efforts to support initiatives that contribute to the workers’ well-being. We would like to thank Burjeel Holdings for this remarkable initiative, a valuable addition to the healthcare system in the Emirate,” said Mr. Abdullah Lashkari.

In 2023, LLH opened its medical center in Al Quoz to provide accessible, high-quality care. The two strategically located centers are designed to serve the unique needs of the industrial workforce by offering a wide range of healthcare services. Together, they boost Burjeel Holdings’ capacity to deliver comprehensive care, ensuring that thousands of workers have access to essential medical services.

These centers enhance Burjeel Holdings’ established hub-and-spoke network, facilitating seamless care delivery. Complex cases or those needing specialized care are referred to Burjeel’s secondary and tertiary facilities to ensure that all patients receive comprehensive medical services. Both centers also engage their communities through telehealth services, wellness campaigns, and preventive health programs, further emphasizing the Group’s holistic approach to healthcare delivery.

“Our goal is to make quality healthcare more accessible, particularly in communities that need it the most. By bringing healthcare services closer to the people, we ensure they can access essential care conveniently, whether near their homes or workplaces,” said Mr. Bruno Dsouza, COO – Dubai & Northern Emirates at Burjeel Holdings.

The medical centers significantly enhance LLH’s existing network, which supports industrial health and caters to individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Established in 2007, LLH Hospital has been providing cost-effective, specialized, and quality healthcare services, meeting the needs of the growing population in Abu Dhabi through over 15 medical centers.

“Being closer to our patients allows us to better understand their needs and provide tailored care. From primary care to advanced diagnostics and rehabilitation, our facility is designed to support patients throughout their healthcare journey, with a strong emphasis on prevention and wellness,” said Dr. Mitali Dhawal Modi, Medical Director, LLH Medical Center in Dubai Investment Park-2.

This expansion underscores Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to inclusivity and equity in healthcare, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of socio-economic background, receive the care they deserve.

