Burjeel Holdings Launches ‘Scan for Life’ Initiative to Provide Complimentary Breast Cancer Screenings Across the UAE

During World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Group’s mammogram truck will visit various locations, offering massive screenings for women under the ‘Scan for Life’ initiative.

As part of its commitment to promoting early detection and raising awareness about breast cancer, Burjeel Holdings is launching an initiative under the theme ‘Scan for Life.’ During October, when World Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed, the campaign aims to emphasize the critical importance of regular breast cancer screenings. Burjeel’s signature Pink Truck will visit multiple locations throughout the month to offer convenient screenings for women.

The ‘Scan for Life’ campaign emphasizes that a single scan can provide life-saving information, ensuring early detection through Burjeel’s advanced breast cancer screenings. It seeks to make breast cancer screenings more accessible, reaching women across various sectors, particularly those over 40 and in the high-risk category. The campaign encourages women to prioritize their health and take advantage of these complimentary mammograms, underscoring the life-saving potential of early detection.

During this month, the Burjeel Pink Truck will visit key locations, including Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Ministry of Justice, Zayed International Airport, and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), among others. This outreach will empower women across various sectors to prioritize their health by undergoing mammograms and learning about breast cancer prevention. The mobile unit will also travel to malls, business centers, and educational institutions such as Marina Mall, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Dar Group, Yasmina British Academy Campus, and Dunes International School.

At each location, clinicians will offer complimentary mammograms and educate women about the importance of regular self-examinations and screenings, providing vital information on breast cancer symptoms and risk factors.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, emphasized the importance of this campaign, stating, “Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, and early detection is crucial for successful treatment. By bringing screenings directly to workplaces, government entities, and public spaces, we are removing barriers and making it easier for women to prioritize their health. Through ‘Scan for Life,’ we hope to encourage more women to take the first step towards prevention.”

Burjeel Holdings is also working closely with its partners across the UAE to host awareness sessions led by medical experts. These sessions will focus on educating participants about the symptoms of breast cancer, available treatments, and lifestyle changes that can reduce risk.

For more information about the ‘Scan for Life’ campaign and screening locations, call Burjeel Cancer Institute on 800 23.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.