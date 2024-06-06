Burjeel Hospital Opens Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center in Abu Dhabi

The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center integrates diagnostic services, cutting-edge treatments, and comprehensive rehabilitation for MS patients.

Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi has launched a state-of-the-art center dedicated to providing comprehensive care and treatment for individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center will serve as a one-stop center offering services such as diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, symptom management, nutritional counseling, and psychological support.

MS is a complex autoimmune condition that affects the central nervous system, causing a wide range of symptoms and challenges for patients. The chronic and unpredictable nature of the disease significantly impacts functional abilities, physical and emotional well-being, and overall quality of life. According to a report published by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2.9 million individuals worldwide are affected by the condition. The total prevalence of MS cases in the UAE was estimated in 2011 and 2016 to be 18-19 per 100,000. Managing MS requires the collaboration of various healthcare professionals, each bringing unique expertise to effectively address the complex nature of the disease and its symptoms.

The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center, led by Dr. Halprashanth Doopadahalli Sathyanarayana, Consultant Neurologist and Director, brings together a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals who provide personalized care and support to MS patients. Members of the team include Dr. Mohamed Salah Ahmed Gamea, Specialist Neurologist, and Dr. Atta Ghassan, Specialist Neurologist. The multidisciplinary team also includes dedicated nurses, neuro-ophthalmologists, neurorehabilitation team (physical, occupational and speech therapists and psychologists) and psychiatrists to ensure all aspects of patient care are addressed.

“MS is thought to result from a mix of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors. Our team collaborates closely with patients and their families to enhance their potential and reduce symptoms,” said Dr. Halprashanth. “Whether a patient is newly diagnosed or seeking new management strategies, we are here to provide the support and expertise they need. Our aim is to deliver personalized, comprehensive care that empowers patients to live their lives fully.”

The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center aims to be a preferred center for MS care, research, and innovation. At the center, patients can benefit from state-of-the-art 3-Tesla MRI imaging, availability of on-site optical coherence tomography and neurocognitive testing for precise diagnosis and monitoring. The center also features advanced rehabilitation technologies, including the Walk Bot, and a comprehensive video gait analysis lab with EMG gait analysis.

In addition to treating MS, the center specializes in a range of autoimmune neurological disorders, including Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic’s Disease), Anti-MOG-associated Disease, Optic Neuritis, Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, and Autoimmune Encephalitis (ADEM).

“Burjeel Hospital’s dedication to healthcare excellence is exemplified by the establishment of this specialized center. The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center sets a new standard for MS care in the region by fostering a collaborative environment where multiple disciplines converge. Patients receive not only the latest medical treatments but also holistic support aimed at enhancing their overall well-being,” said Mr. Waleed Tawfiq, COO, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi.

