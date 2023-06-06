CellSave Arabia, Bioscience Institute unveil revolutionary regenerative medicine service for first time in UAE

CellSave Arabia, a leading provider of advanced stem cell solutions, announced its groundbreaking collaboration with Bioscience Institute, a renowned leader in regenerative medicine service. This historic partnership introduces an innovative service that harnesses the expansion of cord tissue and placenta stem cells, offering transformative solutions in the field of Regenerative Medicine.

The new service aims to restore the proper functioning of organs and tissues damaged by aging, trauma, and various conditions, including skin aging, hair loss, early menopause, erectile dysfunction, and body performance concerns.

The collaboration between CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute is further strengthened by their state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility. This facility ensures that all stem cell expansion and processing activities adhere to the highest quality and safety standards, complying with regulatory guidelines. The GMP-certified production environment guarantees the quality and clinical readiness of the stem cells provided by CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute for transplantation.

Umbilical cord tissue and placental stem cells hold immense promise in advancing medical treatments. Their extraordinary regenerative capabilities and ability to differentiate into various cell types make them ideal for promoting tissue repair and regeneration. CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute capitalise on these remarkable qualities to introduce transformative treatments.

CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute are revolutionising healthcare in the UAE. This collaboration provides a remarkable opportunity to address age-related conditions, traumatic injuries, body performance issues, and challenging diseases previously difficult to manage.

"We are delighted to embark on this collaboration with Bioscience," said Sarah Al-Hajali, Chief Executive Officer at CellSave Arabia. "By harnessing the remarkable power of umbilical cord tissue and placental stem cells, we have the unique opportunity to unlock extraordinary potential in restoring health and vitality. This partnership, combined with the state-of-the-art GMP facility, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering safe and effective stem cell therapies that can truly make a difference in the lives of our patients."

Giuseppe Mucci, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Bioscience Institute, said, “At Bioscience Institute, our mission is to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and create a positive impact on global healthcare. With CellSave Arabia, a pioneering leader in the field, we share a common vision to accelerate the progress of regenerative medicine and provide accessible solutions to patients in need.”

The joint expertise of CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute ushers in a new era of healthcare, offering individuals tailored and effective solutions to enhance their overall well-being and quality of life. Safety, ethical practice, and adherence to regulatory guidelines are paramount for CellSave Arabia and Bioscience Institute's pursuit of excellence. They employ stringent quality control measures at every stage of stem cell expansion to ensure optimal efficacy and patient safety. Comprehensive clinical studies are conducted to validate the effectiveness and long-term benefits of the treatments offered, further solidifying their commitment to providing evidence-based and transformative solutions.

