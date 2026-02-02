Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai Provides Sports Cardiology services.

By: Dr. Zina Molla Zenali

Specialist Cardiologist

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital – Dubai

Sport Cardiology at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai

What is Sport Cardiology?



Sport cardiology is a specialized field of medicine that focuses on the relationship between physical activity and heart health. It is dedicated to evaluating, preventing, and managing cardiovascular conditions in athletes and physically active individuals, from beginners to professionals. The goal is to ensure that exercise remains safe, effective, and beneficial for the heart.



This specialty plays a crucial role in detecting hidden heart conditions that may not show symptoms in daily life but could become dangerous during intense physical activity. Through advanced cardiac assessments—such as ECGs, echocardiography, and exercise stress testing—sport cardiology helps determine whether the heart is fit to handle physical exertion.



The pre-participation evaluation typically includes:



Health history: Detailed questions about personal and family medical history, medications, current symptoms, and lifestyle.



Physical exam: Including checking blood pressure, heart rate, and cardiovascular exam.



ECG (Electrocardiogram): Helps detect heart arrhythmias or structural heart issues.



Blood tests: To check cholesterol, glucose, and other metabolic markers that may affect exercise safety.



Screening for specific conditions: Depending on age, family history, or symptoms, additional tests like echocardiograms, Holter monitors, or stress test may be recommended.



Causes and Risks



The need for sport cardiology arises from the fact that certain heart conditions may go unnoticed until the body is placed under stress. These include congenital heart abnormalities, rhythm disorders, cardiomyopathies, and coronary artery disease. In some cases, individuals may feel perfectly healthy, yet carry an underlying condition that could lead to fainting or sudden cardiac events during exercise.

Treatment and Management



Treatment in sport cardiology depends on the individual’s condition and level of activity. It may include lifestyle modifications, medication, or structured exercise programs tailored to the heart’s capacity. For those recovering from heart events or procedures, supervised rehabilitation and gradual return-to-sport plans are essential.



Rather than restricting movement, sport cardiology focuses on enabling safe participation in physical activity. With proper monitoring and guidance, many patients with heart conditions can continue to exercise and even improve their cardiovascular health.



A Final Advice



Exercise is one of the most powerful tools for preventing heart disease—but it must be practiced wisely. Before starting training or competitive sports, a simple cardiac check-up can be life-saving, regardless of age. Even young athletes can have undiagnosed conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, or congenital heart defects, which may not cause noticeable symptoms at rest but can lead to cardiac events during exertion.



Listen to your body. Unusual fatigue, chest discomfort, dizziness, or shortness of breath during exercise should never be ignored. Seek medical advice early.



A healthy heart is not built by effort alone, but by informed and balanced choices. With the right guidance, sport can be a path to strength, recovery, and long-term well-being—keeping every heartbeat safe and strong.