Dailymail: UAE, a Destination for British Doctors and Nurses

Recent figures indicate an increasing number of doctors and nurses from the United Kingdom seeking to work outside the country, particularly in countries abroad, with the UAE being one of the prominent destinations attracting record numbers of them, according to a recent report.

The British newspaper, Daily Mail, reported that Australia topped the list of countries sought after by healthcare workers from the United Kingdom to work abroad, according to documents obtained by the newspaper from the Nursing and Midwifery Council in the United Kingdom. In 2022, approximately 25,000 applications were submitted to healthcare officials in the United Kingdom, seeking the necessary documents to secure employment abroad.

The recent statistics can be justified by the circumstances that emerged after COVID-19, shedding light on the conditions of healthcare workers in the United Kingdom and their quest for better jobs abroad.

In this context, the British Daily Mail highlighted the interest in the migration of healthcare practitioners, including doctors, nurses, and midwives in the United Kingdom, who are seeking better job opportunities and a better work-life balance. This became more evident during the past year, with Australia topping the list of targeted destinations by those working in the healthcare field, including doctors and nurses.

The UAE ranks second in terms of applications submitted for employment abroad by medical staff, with New Zealand following closely in terms of applications from nursing staff, followed by the United States.

The UAE ranked second in attracting doctors with approximately 3,937 job applications from the United Kingdom, according to statistics from the Nursing and Midwifery Council in the United Kingdom.

The newspaper explained that the increase in the number of doctor applications to work in the UAE is due to the privileges offered by the country, such as competitive salaries and attractive benefits packages that come with residency visas in the country."

