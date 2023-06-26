DHA attracts Korean investments to establish Dubai’s first specialized gastroenterology hospital

Asan Medical Center (one of the largest medical institutions in South Korea), in cooperation with Scope Investments, and with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, intends to establish the first integrated hospital specializing in gastroenterology in the Emirate of Dubai, with a capacity of 65 beds, to constitute a new addition to the system of specialized health services that it provides. The emirate offers it to patients from inside and outside the country.

The construction work of the hospital will start during the next few months, in Dubai Healthcare City, on an area of 21,150 square meters, consisting of seven ground floors and two basement floors, which will be completed in 2026, after which the hospital will start receiving patients to benefit from its multiple services in diagnosing and treating diseases, tumors of the digestive system, including tumors of the stomach, colon, and pancreas, in addition to morbid obesity surgeries, care and follow-up of patients before and after liver transplant operations, and digestive disorders in children according to the latest international practices and protocols in this field.

The hospital will also be equipped with the latest devices, equipment, technologies and digital solutions in the medical field, in addition to a group of doctors, specialists and international expertise to meet patients' needs for specialized medical care.

After the completion of its construction work, the hospital will be the first hospital for Asan Medical Center outside South Korea, and the first hospital specializing in the digestive system in the Arab Gulf region, which will enhance the competitiveness of the emirate as an ideal destination for health tourism, especially since the center will harness its long experience to serve patients in this medical field.

The hospital will also save patients in the country and the region the hardship of traveling abroad for treatment at the Asan Medical Center in South Korea, which has performed over the past year alone more than 2,800 surgeries for stomach cancer, more than 2,600 surgeries for colorectal and rectal cancer, and more than 1,100 surgeries for liver cancer.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, expressed the great interest that the authority attaches to encouraging health investment, creating a supportive and appropriate environment to enhance its successes, and achieve its ambitions on the land of Dubai, which has become a preferred and attractive destination for investment, due to the incentives and facilities it provides, and its strategic location. Adding to that, the infrastructure that keeps pace with global developments in the medical field.

Al-Ketbi highlighted the important and vital role played by the private medical sector in the emirate as a strategic partner for the government sector in achieving the goals of the next stage, improving health services and their sustainability, and employing them to serve and enhance the health of citizens, residents and visitors to the country in general, and Dubai in particular.

Additionally, he added also that the investment growth in health facilities in Dubai, and the global trend of major health institutions to open branches and headquarters in Dubai, reflects the great confidence that the emirate enjoys as an ideal destination for health investment, and confirms its competitiveness, strength and durability of its infrastructure, and the legislation governing its health sector.

Mr. Fareed Bilbeisi, CEO of Scope Investment, said: This project stems from the strategy of Scope Investment Company and its medical care arm, Bright Medical Services Company, a strategy that focuses on excellence in providing optimal medical services and distinguished care in all medical projects.

Bilbeisi expressed the vital role played by the Dubai Health Authority in supporting medical projects and their continuous follow-up, which reflects positively on health outcomes that concern the health of the individual, family and society in general.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.