DHA Director-General opens Premier Diagnostic Centre’s advanced laboratory in Dubai

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), stated that the consecutive advancements in Dubai's healthcare sector indicate a promising future for healthcare systems and the sustainability of this vital and important sector.

He highlighted the significant role played by the private healthcare sector, including hospitals, centres, clinics, and specialised facilities, which collaborate and represent a valuable force that directly contributes to the strategic goals of DHA. These goals include achieving community well-being and making Dubai a distinctive destination for health tourism.

This was announced during the opening of Premier Diagnostic Centre's state-of-the-art laboratory, located in the Reef Mall in Dubai.

The laboratory is equipped with the latest medical technologies and advanced smart systems, operated with minimal human intervention.

Al Ketbi was accompanied by Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, and Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA. They were received by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of the PRIME Healthcare Group, as well as a number of doctors and officials from the group.

During his tour of the facility, Al Ketbi emphasised that the private healthcare sector is a strategic partner for the Authority. There is great interest in the growth and development of this sector, as well as expanding its scope and reach in accordance with the best international protocols and the highest standards of medical services.

Al Ketbi toured various departments and suites of the Premier Centre, where he learned about the advanced services provided by the centre, which incorporates the latest equipment and technologies based on artificial intelligence.

At the end of his tour, he commended the efforts of the PRIME Healthcare Group and its commitment to expanding and enhancing the quality of its services. He affirmed that Dubai's exceptional healthcare investment environment motivates the private sector to expand its medical facilities and specialisations, attracting international and multinational healthcare institutions to Dubai.

