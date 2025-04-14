Director-General of Dubai Health Authority Opens The 24th Edition of Dubai Derma

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), inaugurated the 24th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, Dubai Derma 2025, which has officially commenced its annual three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, the largest of its kind globally, will run for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of leading companies, doctors, specialists, and experts in the fields of dermatology, laser treatments, and aesthetics.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), toured the exhibition halls to examine the latest developments and technologies in the field of dermatology and laser treatments.

During his tour, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), was accompanied by His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Chairman of Dubai Derma, Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of the Dubai Derma Conference, Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, and Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and President of the Kuwaiti Society of Dermatologists; and several other prominent figures in the field of dermatology and aesthetics.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of Dubai Derma, expressed: “Dubai Derma 2025 serves as a distinguished scientific and professional platform that showcases the latest advancements in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with leading experts and specialists, while exploring the most innovative developments in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. "Dubai Derma" continues to solidify its position as the largest event of its kind in the region, a fact clearly reflected this year by the record-breaking number of participants from around the world.”

Dubai Derma 2025 is witnessing high-level participation from a distinguished group of international speakers who will enrich the event with their advanced expertise and knowledge through 170 scientific sessions, including 502 specialized lectures covering the latest developments in dermatology. The event also features 30 scientific posters highlighting groundbreaking research and scientific advancements from around the world.

The conference focuses on key topics in both clinical and aesthetic dermatology, addressing important issues such as cutaneous leishmaniasis in the Gulf region, cutaneous T-cell lymphomas in the UAE, and the empowerment of dermatologists through artificial intelligence in an interactive session, among other subjects and innovations in dermatologic care and cosmetic technologies.

Dubai Derma 2025 is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors from 114 countries, reflecting its growing status as a global scientific and commercial platform that fosters collaboration and opens new avenues for investment in the dermatology sector.

The accompanying exhibition will feature participation from more than 1,875 international brands, represented by over 500 companies from around the world, along with pavilions from South Korea, France, China, Turkey, and Italy.

This growing success underscores the event’s established position as an essential hub for top experts, renowned brands, and specialized companies in dermatology, while further strengthening Dubai’s role as a premier destination for medical conferences at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of the Dubai Derma Conference, stated: “Dubai Derma 2025 is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors from 114 countries, underscoring the event’s growing international stature as a premier global platform in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Over the span of three days, leading physicians, experts, and industry professionals will gather in Dubai to explore the latest scientific breakthroughs, showcase advanced medical technologies, and engage in meaningful knowledge exchange. With its dynamic and collaborative environment, Dubai Derma continues to serve as a vital hub for fostering professional partnerships, while opening new horizons for investment and growth in this fast-evolving and essential medical field”

In addition, this year’s Dubai Derma agenda features over 523 speakers from various countries, sharing the latest scientific advancements in the field.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, expressed: "Innovation in dermatology transcends the boundaries of technology and treatment—it embodies a steadfast commitment to transforming lives through scientific excellence and purposeful care. At Dubai Derma, we view every breakthrough, from cutting-edge technologies to nuanced clinical approaches, as a catalyst for elevating patient outcomes and redefining standards of care. Each advancement is more than progress; it is a promise to meet the evolving needs of patients with precision, empathy, and efficacy.

As the largest dermatology and aesthetic medicine conference in the region, Dubai Derma stands as a global hub for knowledge exchange, uniting thought leaders, pioneers, and visionaries from around the world. Our platform fosters meaningful collaborations and drives a vibrant scientific dialogue that propels the field forward. This spirit of innovation and inclusivity positions Dubai Derma not only as a cornerstone of regional advancement, but also as a natural and compelling catalyst in our journey to host the World Congress of Dermatology in 2031."

Moreover, the "Industry Partner Session" offers a unique opportunity to connect with some of the most prominent thought leaders in dermatology and to explore strategic insights into the future of the field, along with emerging scientific and technological trends. The dedicated platform also enables exhibiting companies to host specialized workshops and training sessions focused on showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in their products and technologies. These sessions provide participants with valuable hands-on learning experiences while fostering knowledge exchange and encouraging the adoption of cutting-edge technological solutions in dermatologic care.

The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, "Dubai Derma 2025," will continue its activities until April 16. Dubai Derma is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA), the GCC League of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).

