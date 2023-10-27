Dr. Muna Tahlak’s election underscores the UAE's dedication to advancing the role of women across diverse fields and promoting excellence in the healthcare secto

- Emirati doctor makes history as first Arab woman elected as President of the International Hospital Federation

- Dr. Muna Tahlak’s election underscores the UAE's dedication to advancing the role of women across diverse fields and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector

- It marks the first occasion that an Arab woman will hold this esteemed position, the highest international role in the history of IHF



The International Hospital Federation (IHF), a global organisation dedicated to advancing and promoting excellence in healthcare delivery and management worldwide, announced that it has elected Emirati Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), Vice Provost Clinical Practice of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, as President of the Federation during the World Hospital Congress in Lisbon.



Dr. Tahlak's election as President of IHF is a major milestone for the UAE on the global healthcare front. As the first Arab woman and Emirati to hold this esteemed position, it underscores the UAE's commitment to both advancing the role of women across diverse fields and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector. This achievement also marks a remarkable moment in the history of the IHF, with Dr. Tahlak assuming the highest international position ever held within the organisation.



The IHF Governing Council voted to elect Dr. Tahlak as the new IHF President. In doing so, Dr. Tahlak ends her term as President Designate and now begins her two-year term as President of the IHF, succeeding Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Dr. Tahlak expressed her gratitude and honour on being appointed, stating: “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our visionary leadership for their unwavering commitment to empowering women. Emirati women have consistently excelled in diverse high-ranking roles across various domains. Our nation has also consistently offered abundant opportunities to foster the progress and specialisation of Emirati women, particularly within the medical field.



“This victory highlights not only the progress that Emirati women have made but also reflects the leading position of UAE’s health sector. I am honoured to represent the UAE and fellow Emirati women on such an important global platform,” she added.



Dr. Tahlak also noted that her work with the IHF over the past seven years has provided her with a platform to showcase the exemplary work of hospitals in the UAE and the invaluable contributions of Emirati women on a global scale.



Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, congratulated Dr. Tahlak on her well-deserved appointment as the President of the International Hospital Federation, emphasising her exceptional leadership, expertise, and remarkable contributions to the healthcare system in Dubai and beyond. He also expressed his pride in Dr. Tahlak’s accomplishments and the recognition she brings to the exceptional talent of Emirati women on the global stage.



“This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire healthcare sector in the UAE. Emirati women have consistently excelled across various domains, particularly in the medical field, making substantial contributions to the nation's growth and development. Dr. Tahlak's leadership and dedication play a crucial role in fulfilling DAHC's mission to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving,” he said.







