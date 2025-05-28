Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Announces AED 4 Million Worth of Next-Gen Prosthetics for Amputees in Need

Cutting-edge osseointegration surgeries to be provided at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City through a newly launched clinic led by world-class experts.

In a landmark initiative aimed at helping amputees affected by trauma and conflict regain mobility with dignity and confidence, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, has announced the funding of 10 advanced prosthetic surgeries for underprivileged individuals. The announcement, made during the launch of the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), represents a commitment of AED 4 million toward improving the quality of life for those living with limb loss.

Osseointegration surgeries, introduced to the Middle East for the first time through this initiative, will be offered to the most deserving individuals. The procedures will be performed by Prof. Dr. Munjed Al Muderis, a renowned orthopedic surgeon recognized globally for his expertise in this cutting-edge field.

“We are fortunate to work under the most kind, generous, and purposeful leadership we’ve ever seen. They are fast thinkers and even faster movers—none of this would have been possible without that vision. In the Year of the Community, it is our responsibility to support those who need advanced care and help bring them back to normal life. I believe we’ll do many more cases, but when it begins with a touch of generosity, we’ve already succeeded,” said Dr. Shamsheer.

Inspired by Survivors: The Story of Sham and Omar

This initiative was inspired by the courage of two young Syrian siblings—Sham and her older brother Omar—who were rescued from the rubble of their home after a devastating earthquake in Syria. Suffering traumatic injuries and limb loss, they were brought to the UAE under the humanitarian directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent. BMC became their home for complex surgeries and intensive rehabilitation.

Deeply moved by their strength and vulnerability, Dr. Shamsheer was inspired to bring the world’s best prosthetic solutions to the region. Determined to ensure that children like Sham and Omar—and many others affected by conflict or disaster—can walk again with dignity, he partnered with Prof. Dr. Munjed Al Muderis to establish a regional center of excellence for osseointegration. The goal: to make next-generation prosthetics not just available, but accessible to those who need them most.

Al Muderis Clinic to Deliver Surgeries

The surgeries will be performed at the newly launched Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at BMC. Established in collaboration with the Paley Middle East Clinic, the center introduces a transformative surgical technique that provides amputees with an advanced alternative to traditional socket-based prosthetics.

Known as osseointegration, the procedure anchors a prosthetic limb directly to the patient’s bone using a titanium implant. This results in significantly improved mobility, stability, and comfort, along with a shorter rehabilitation period. Beneficiaries will receive the Osseointegrated Prosthetic Limb (OPL) system, which integrates with the bone and extends through the skin to securely attach to an external prosthesis. This direct skeletal connection mimics natural limb movement and eliminates many of the limitations of conventional prosthetics.

Unlike traditional prosthetics—which can cause discomfort, skin irritation, and joint complications—osseointegration offers a more intuitive, stable, and lifelike experience. The OPL also enables osseoperception, a phenomenon that allows users to regain sensory feedback through their prosthesis.

“Our goal has always been to restore mobility and dignity to amputees. By bringing this technology to the UAE, we’re building local capabilities and offering hope to those who have waited too long for the right kind of care,” said Prof. Dr. Al Muderis, who has treated more than 1,200 patients worldwide using this technology. “We hope Dr. Shamsheer’s noble gesture will help restore mobility to the most deserving patients from all age groups. We are proud to begin offering such a unique service through a community-centric initiative.”

Prof. Dr. Al Muderis—whose inspiring journey from fleeing Iraq as a refugee to becoming a globally respected surgeon is well known—emphasized the personal mission behind the clinic.

“Mobility is life,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure that limb loss never defines or limits a person’s future. Over the past decade, we pioneered the single-stage technique and adapted the technology for diabetic, vascular, pediatric, transtibial, and hip-disarticulation amputees. With this technology, we empower people with even the most complex injuries to reclaim their independence and quality of life.”

A team of medical experts will identify the beneficiaries of the initiative based on clinical evaluation and medical needs. Further details will be announced soon.

