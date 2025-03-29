Dubai Ambulance mobilises for Eid Al Fitr celebrations with citywide emergency coverage

With a comprehensive operational plan, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has announced its full preparedness to provide extensive emergency coverage for Eid Al Fitr festivities across the city. The deployment aims to ensure rapid access to medical services and uninterrupted emergency response throughout the holiday period.

Ambulance teams will be stationed across Dubai, with coverage extending to Eid prayer grounds, key celebration venues, and all major public events organised in the emirate. The citywide deployment will facilitate continuous, 24-hour service to both residents and visitors during the busy holiday period.

“Our ambulance teams and operations centre are fully equipped to handle emergency calls by land, sea, and air at any hour,” said His Excellency Mishaal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of DCAS. “We are working in close coordination with our partners to guarantee the fastest possible response times across the city.”

Julfar highlighted that to meet increased demand during the holiday, DCAS has deployed 723 trained personnel across 138 ambulance points. These include a variety of response units, such as standard ambulances, fast response vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, marine ambulances, and air ambulances, the latter operating in cooperation with the Dubai Police Air Wing Center. Field commanders and supervisors will remain on site around the clock to oversee operations throughout the emirate.

In addition to the full readiness of its fleet, Julfar said, ambulance crews will remain on standby to address any emergency situation. Field supply vehicles, support units, and backup resources have been fully mobilised. Medical teams will be strategically placed near residential neighbourhoods, shopping centres, public parks, and labour accommodations. Dubai International Airport terminals, including associated buildings, will also see enhanced coverage in anticipation of increased passenger volume over the holiday. Medical personnel will be stationed around the clock in both arrival and departure lounges to provide immediate care and coordinate transfers in partnership with airport authorities.

Julfar reaffirmed DCAS’s commitment to delivering flexible, and sustainable ambulance services” that contribute to public well-being and safety. “This vision,” he noted, “is supported by expanding the operational capacity of the DCAS fleet, integrating advanced technologies to reduce response times, and leveraging artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in emergency medical services. These enhancements have resulted in consistently high service levels, with DCAS recording a 95.7% customer satisfaction rate in 2024.”

He extended his Eid greetings to the community and urged the public to adhere to safety protocols, particularly in mosques, prayer grounds, shopping centres, beaches, pools, parks, and mountainous areas. He also stressed the importance of driving cautiously, respecting traffic regulations, and yielding promptly to emergency vehicles.

