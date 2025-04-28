Dubai becomes first Certified Autism Destination™ in Eastern Hemisphere

Dubai has officially gained recognition as the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere – a designation which underscores a citywide effort to make the tourism proposition more accessible and inclusive for all residents and visitors.

This achievement aligns with key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, by championing talent development, social inclusion, and quality of life, as well as the UAE Year of Community, which includes the goal of creating inclusive spaces that encourage collaboration, a sense of belonging, and shared experiences.

Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), renowned for its expertise in autism and sensory training, the journey to achieve Certified Autism Destination™ status was spearheaded by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

This milestone was made possible through the collective efforts of key stakeholders and partners, who worked together to enhance accessibility across all aspects of the visitor experience - from the aviation ecosystem, to hotels, attractions, and transportation. Key initiatives included comprehensive staff training programmes, expanded visitor support at attractions, and the introduction of sensory guides and hidden disability lanyards to ensure a seamless and inclusive experience for all.

Additionally, each certified location underwent an onsite review and received custom sensory guides developed by IBCCES as part of the process.

As part of the certification programme, DET collaborated with IBCCES to facilitate comprehensive autism and sensory awareness training for the city’s tourist-facing workforce. At the heart of this achievement is the ‘Dubai Way’ online training platform developed by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of DET, to empower staff with the skills and knowledge to provide a more inclusive experience for People of Determination (those with special needs or disabilities).

DCT has also continued to offer its Inclusive Service programme – a self-paced course that can be followed on the online Dubai Way platform. It teaches applicants how best to cater and communicate with People of Determination, with the training modules featuring real-life stories, interactive sessions, and videos, fostering empathy and understanding while embedding diversity into everyday interactions with visitors.

In just over two years, the city has marked significant progress in inclusivity, with over 70,000 individuals receiving autism and sensory awareness training. This commitment extends to the hospitality sector, where more than 300 hotels are actively engaged in a training and certification process, aiming to provide comfortable and inclusive experiences for guests with autism and sensory sensitivities. Additionally, more than 15 attractions, along with several beaches and parks, have earned IBCCES certifications, reinforcing the city's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s designation as a Certified Autism Destination is a landmark moment in our accessibility journey, demonstrating a collective commitment to not only consistently developing infrastructure, but also enhancing skills and services across the city. Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, we are dedicated to further elevating the experience in Dubai for all residents and visitors, with accessibility as a core priority, and this recognition has been made possible thanks to the steadfast efforts and support of all our partners, including IBCCES, the aviation ecosystem, hotels, and attractions.

This also marks another important step towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and aligns with the priorities of the UAE Year of Community. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we remain focused on making Dubai the best city to visit, live, and work in - for everyone.”

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman and CEO, said, “Dubai is raising the bar for accessible tourism, and IBCCES is honoured to support this initiative. This achievement represents a significant step in ensuring that all visitors, including autistic people and individuals with sensory needs, can explore and experience everything Dubai has to offer with confidence and ease.”

Dubai International (DXB), which in December 2023 was recognised as the first international airport to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation, has successfully completed the expansion of its hidden disability and autism-inclusive training programme.

This initiative equipped 45,000 employees – across the wider airport community, including partners and stakeholders – with the skills to better support hidden disabilities including autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers navigating both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “At Dubai Airports, we are proud to support Dubai’s journey towards becoming a Certified Autism Destination. As the first and last impression of the city for millions of travellers, we embrace our responsibility to create a welcoming, accessible, and inclusive environment for all. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every guest, regardless of their needs, enjoys a seamless and supportive travel experience at DXB.

Through our oneDXB community, we continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the airports to enhance accessibility, provide specialised training for frontline teams, and design environments that are supportive of people of determination, including those with hidden disabilities such as autism. As the world’s busiest international airport, we recognise the importance of leading by example, and this milestone reinforces our dedication to making travel more compassionate and human-centric for all.”

For several years, Emirates has been on a journey to officially become the world’s first Autism Certified Airline™, receiving certifications for its check in areas and training more than 30,000 on-ground staff and cabin crew to support autistic customers in a myriad of ways.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President, and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates, said, “Emirates has been driving progress in accessible travel for several years, in a mission to make the travel experience more inclusive. In April 2024, Emirates received Certified Autism Center™ Designations for our Dubai Check In facilities, including at our dedicated hub in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. A year later, we are the world’s first autism certified airline – with more than 30,000 cabin crew and airport staff trained to support customers with autism.

These significant achievements help build a strong foundation for Dubai to be celebrated as the first certified autism destination in the eastern hemisphere - giving travellers confidence that their journey to and from our iconic city will be supported. We continue to work hand in hand with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to create lasting change, break barriers, and be recognised as a world leading accessible destination. We have a social and professional responsibility to facilitate the travel journey for our autistic passengers.”

Support from attractions and landmarks throughout the city has also been paramount to achieving the Certified Autism Destination™ status. A key example is Expo City Dubai, which was designated as a Certified Autism Center™ in December 2024 following an extensive training process for its visitor-facing team on how best to support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, Expo City Dubai, said, “By becoming a Certified Autism Destination™, Dubai demonstrates the potential to succeed – and thrive – in travel and tourism when accessibility and inclusion are prioritised, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience all Dubai has to offer. Expo City Dubai is proud to have contributed to this city-wide effort.

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ in 2024 was a milestone in our people-centric strategy to create an inclusive culture and environment for all who visit, live and work in Expo City, and we look forward to further collaborations and success stories as we progress on this journey.”

Dubai Holding Entertainment, which offers a range of leisure and entertainment options across Dubai, has a number of attractions that have obtained the Certified Autism Center™ status, including Motiongate Dubai and The Green Planet. The group has outlined a range of plans for more of its destinations to achieve the certification.

Alanood Al Hashemi, Vice President of Organisational Culture and Impact at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “We are proud of Dubai Holding Entertainment's contribution to Dubai's recognition as a Certified Autism Destination. We are committed to making ongoing efforts to ensure our parks are accessible and enjoyed by as many people as possible, whether they are residents of Dubai or tourists. We look forward to welcoming families from around the world to experience our exceptional and inclusive entertainment spaces here in Dubai.”

To further support inclusivity efforts, all certified locations in Dubai are being featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides travellers with real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations.

Further details on travel accessibility in Dubai are available at visitdubai.com/accessibility.

