Dubai Health announces the launch of The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation

Dubai Health today announced the launch of ‘The Child Fund’ by Al Jalila Foundation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors. The pioneering annual charitable fund amounting to AED50 million will be dedicated to providing essential medical treatment for 3,000 children every year at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, the UAE’s first and only dedicated children’s hospital.

The announcement was made at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member; His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, in addition to a number of officials and major donors.During his tour of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, HH Sheikh Mansoor visited a group of young patients and was briefed on the hospital’s specialty services that underscore its commitment to prioritising child-friendly healthcare focused on quality and excellence.His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed his gratitude to all donors and contributors who play a pivotal role in upholding the highest standards of excellence within the health system in Dubai. Their collective efforts contribute significantly to providing the best forms of healthcare, particularly for children. This commitment aligns with the enduring values of giving and compassion that have consistently defined the people of the UAE and its society, His Highness said.Sheikh Mansoor said: “The launch of 'The Child Fund' underscores our steadfast dedication to ensuring comprehensive care for children, which is a paramount focus within Dubai's health system. We consider it our fundamental responsibility to uphold the highest standards of care for them, as they symbolise the foundation of our future. Through such community initiatives, our goal is to extend support and deliver treatment to the largest number of children, with the ultimate aim of enabling them to lead normal lives.”‘The Child Fund’ will serve as a dedicated children’s charity programme designed to raise funds for providing essential, life-saving medical support to children in need. Beyond being a beacon of hope for children and their families in the UAE, the initiative aims to cultivate a culture of giving within the community, ensuring that every child receives the care they need to thrive.Her Excellency Dr. Raja Al Gurg highlighted Al Jalila Foundation’s role in supporting Dubai Health’s philanthropic mission. She said: “For over a decade, Al Jalila Foundation has made a significant impact through its A’awen patient treatment programme, touching the lives of thousands of patients and their families across the UAE. With this new fund, we pledge to extend the reach of our care and provide renewed hope for a brighter and more promising tomorrow for even more children. ‘The Child Fund’ reaffirms our heartfelt commitment to securing a healthy future for our children. Today, we proudly recognise the unwavering dedication and generosity of our donors and supporters who, together, united by care and compassion, are lighting the path to healing young lives.”Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, said: “’The Child Fund’ goes beyond just providing essential medical treatment for children in need, it is a beacon of hope for families and their loved ones facing life-threatening illnesses. Through this initiative our dedicated team of doctors and physicians can extend life-saving care to those who cannot afford access to necessary treatments.”“We are eternally grateful for the opportunities ‘The Child Fund’ will provide to our doctors and physicians, aligning with Al Jalila Children's unwavering dedication to excellence in treating young patients. The Fund, reflecting our ‘Patient First’ promise, will enable us to extend care to children of all ages, empowering them to step into a more promising tomorrow," said Dr. Al Khayyat.During the launch, 'The Giving Wall' was unveiled as a tribute to the donors and contributors that have impacted children’s lives through their support to Al Jalila Foundation. They were invited to sign a pledge in support of the AED50 million annual fund dedicated to providing essential medical care for 3,000 children per year. Notable partners include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment; Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department; Awqaf Dubai; Albatha Holding; IFFCO; and Tarahum.‘The Child Fund’ builds on Al Jalila Foundation’s impactful history of philanthropic achievements in supporting a number of healthcare programmes in medical education, research and patient care transforming thousands of lives. The Foundation has supported medical treatment to over 8,600 patients, including 30% children, suffering from life-threatening conditions including cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses, underscoring its ongoing commitment to transforming lives of those in need in the community.For more information on ‘The Child Fund’, please visit: https://www.aljalilafoundation.ae/the-child-fund