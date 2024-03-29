Dubai Health marks Zayed Humanitarian Day with the inauguration of 'The Clinic of Hope'

On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, today inaugurated 'The Clinic of Hope' at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. The charitable multi-specialty pediatric clinic is dedicated to providing essential healthcare services to children who lack access to adequate medical care.

Driven by Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise, the Clinic is committed to ensuring that every child receives the high-quality healthcare they deserve, regardless of their socio-economic background. With a steadfast focus on compassion and excellence, a team of dedicated pediatric healthcare professionals stands ready to serve those in need.

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, said, “We are both proud and humbled to inaugurate ‘The Clinic of Hope’ on Zayed Humanitarian Day, as we reflect on the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose visionary leadership and compassion have left an indelible mark on the world. At Dubai Health, we reaffirm our dedication to carrying forward his legacy by providing care to all and by extending our support to those in need. The launch of this new clinic aligns with our mission to impact lives through a ‘Patient First’ promise, ensuring that accessible and quality healthcare is provided across the continuum of care.”

Dr. Mohamed Alawadhi, Deputy CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and Latifa Hospital, said: “The inauguration of ‘The Clinic of Hope’ represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to serving the healthcare needs of all children in our community. We believe that every child deserves access to essential healthcare services, and ‘The Clinic of Hope’ will play a vital role in ensuring that this vision becomes a reality. Through collaborative efforts with partners and stakeholders, we will create a healthier and more inclusive community for all children in Dubai.”

The inauguration event received support from the Community Development Authority and Awqaf Dubai, which played a pivotal role in identifying vulnerable children within the community. This collaboration further strengthened Dubai Health's collective efforts to reach those in need. During the event, the Clinic provided a range of essential health services, including medical examinations, diagnoses, as well as nutritional and dental education tailored specifically for children. To enrich the experience of young patients, the Emirates Literature Foundation organised several reading activities.

Established to enhance the standard of care and advance health for humanity, Dubai Health is the first integrated academic health system in Dubai. It encompasses six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers, 20 medical fitness centers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Jalila Foundation. With a focus on integrating care, learning, discovery, and philanthropy, 11,000 employees collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to prioritise patient care.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.