Dubai Health's Board meeting, chaired by Ahmed bin Saeed, approves plans for a new Diabetes Centre

The first meeting of the second term of Dubai Health’s Board of Directors, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, approved plans for a new Diabetes Centre. Set to open in 2026, the new centre will offer services in alignment with the highest global standards. The project underscores Dubai Health's commitment to contributing to the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance the quality of health and preventive services.

The meeting, held at Dubai Health's headquarters, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, and members of the board including Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of Dubai Health Dr. Amer Sharif, and the representative of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) Professor Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali.

Creating a sustainable healthcare sector

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum reaffirmed Dubai Health's dedication to establishing Dubai as one of the world’s best cities in healthcare, medical education and scientific research, guided by the emirate's visionary leadership. His Highness thanked Dubai Health teams and encouraged them to continue championing the 'Patient-First' value.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, highlighted that Dubai Health will spare no effort to achieve the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into a leading global model in advancing health for humanity, and how sustained investments in health and well-being have strengthened the healthcare ecosystem and reinforced public trust.

During its meeting, the board discussed Dubai Health's key achievements in the first term and reviewed several upcoming strategic projects and programmes aimed at enhancing care. The Board also reviewed progress on the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.

New Diabetes Centre

Scheduled to open in 2026, Dubai Health’s new Diabetes Centre embodies the integrated academic health system’s commitment to delivering care that evolves alongside continuous research and learning, in accordance with the highest international standards. The new centre builds on the continuous service provided through the existing Diabetes Centre, which celebrated 15 years of providing healthcare services to patients this year. Dubai Health's Diabetes Centre has been a cornerstone of specialised diabetes care, having served over 15,000 patients since its establishment in 2009.

The new centre will cover more than 53,000 square feet, double the size of the current facility, and will enable Dubai Health to treat twice as many patients in the next 10 years. The centre will also offer a broad range of services and advanced therapeutic programmes, enhancing the comprehensive healthcare experience. The new location is also easily accessible from various areas of Dubai.

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chair of the Steering Committee of the new Diabetes Centre, said: "The new facility with its patient centred design will strengthen the integrated healthcare ecosystem in Dubai. Through a sharp focus on medical innovation and the adoption of the latest technologies, we aim to continuously develop services that provide the highest levels of specialised care for diabetes patients.”

Supporting patients

Dr. Mohamed Farooqi, Director of the Diabetes Centre and Consultant Endocrinologist at Dubai Health, emphasised the importance of the new centre and its role in supporting diabetes patients, stating: "The new centre builds on Dubai Health's years of experience and commitment to exceptional care, offering both specialised treatment and prevention service to meet the needs for comprehensive care of patients across Dubai. With the addition of specialties such as cardiology, nephrology, and ophthalmology, we will be able to offer an advanced level of care."

He further remarked: "The new centre demonstrates our dedication to incorporating the latest technologies into our academic health system, with an emphasis on integrating endocrinology specialties within paediatric care. We aim to deliver comprehensive treatment that meets patients' needs and helps to enhance their long-term health outcomes."

Dubai Health's new diabetes centre aims to harness the promise of artificial intelligence alongside traditional methods of healthcare delivery. The facility will be equipped with advanced medical technology, and examination rooms will feature technologies designed to provide patients with a smooth and efficient experience.

