- In the presence of Ahmed bin Saeed and Mansoor bin Mohammed ... Dubai Health signs strategic partnership with Emirates Group

Dubai Health, Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, and Emirates Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) underscoring a commitment to enhance the patient experience and embed a culture of compassionate hospitality within healthcare.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, the MoU was signed by Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates, and Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

The MoU is testament to Dubai’s constant efforts to improve public healthcare systems as it strives to transform itself into a global hub for medical and life sciences and a destination for health and medical services while boosting medical education, research and scientific innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “Emirates is renowned for its world-class hospitality, and this partnership between Dubai Health and Emirates Group further supports Dubai Health's transformative journey towards becoming a leader in patient-centricity. This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in fostering excellence, innovation, and synergy between the two organisations.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “The Emirates Group and Dubai Health partnership is grounded in reciprocity, with Dubai Health as Dubai’s first integrated academic health system uniquely placed to support Emirates’ mission through research and development.

“The partnership spans multi-disciplinary functions, underpinning a commitment to knowledge exchange and shared best practices. It also emphasises joint efforts in advancing the career development and training of UAE nationals, underscoring a commitment to local talent.”

HE Al Redha said: “With a shared commitment to excellence, Emirates and Dubai Health joined forces to foster a culture of hospitality in healthcare. With our partnership, we strive to bring the essence of Emirates’ signature customer service to every interaction, creating an environment where an elevated patient journey flourishes alongside medical excellence.”

HE Dr Sharif said: “

As the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, we believe in enriching the healthcare experience by prioritising patient-centric care, ensuring that compassion and medical excellence are at the core of the patients’ journey. Through our partnership with one of the world leaders in hospitality, we aim to create an ecosystem where patients feel valued, supported, and confident in their healthcare choices, ultimately elevating the standard of care in Dubai in line with our ‘Patient First’ promise.”

Dubai Health is Dubai’s first integrated academic health system where core elements of care, learning, discovery and a sense of giving combine to advance health for humanity.

