Dubai Health strengthens strategic partnership with Children’s National Hospital, USA, elevating paediatric care

Dubai Health announced a strategic partnership between Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., aiming to bring about a significant shift in paediatric healthcare.

The announcement follows a series of mutual visits. In the latest such visit, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, led a delegation to the headquarters of Children’s National Hospital. The visit included a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and the Children’s National Research Institute, during which both sides discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic collaboration.

Partnership of 8 years

For over eight years, the partnership has focused on technology, specialised paediatric training, and improving healthcare quality for children. The expanded collaboration will now include several key areas, such as advanced systems development, data management, and increased access to paediatric care through innovations such as remote patient monitoring. Additionally, comprehensive and specialised training programmes will be launched for healthcare professionals at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. Starting next year, a cohort of medical professionals will receive advanced training, integrating best practices and innovative care models from Children’s National Hospital to further elevate paediatric care standards.

“Together, we are deepening our shared commitment to advancing paediatric healthcare,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, President and CEO of Children's National Hospital. “This collaboration is about more than just exchanging knowledge – it's about building sustainable, innovative solutions that will improve health outcomes for children, both in the UAE and globally. We want to ensure every child receives the highest quality of treatment, no matter where they live.”

Leadership’s support highlighted

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are honoured to visit the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, affiliated with the hospital, where the support of our wise leadership in fostering innovation and scientific research is evident both locally and internationally. I extend my deepest gratitude to the government of the UAE for providing us the opportunity to strengthen ties with the most prestigious health and scientific institutions in the world. This has opened new avenues for collaboration and created new opportunities for effective, impactful partnerships.

“Strengthening our partnership with Children’s National Hospital, one of the world’s leading paediatric institutions, underscores our commitment to advancing children’s health through our integrated academic health system. The collaboration aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and is aimed at building an efficient healthcare ecosystem that meets the highest global standards. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in healthcare, medical education, and scientific research.

“We extend our gratitude to Children’s National Hospital for their invaluable collaboration in strengthening this partnership. Through this alliance, we aim to enhance children’s care with an evidence-based approach, aligning with Dubai Health’s core value of putting the patient first throughout the healthcare journey,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed Al Awadhi, Deputy CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and Latifa Hospital, added: “The strengthening of our partnership with Children’s National Hospital will continue our work to elevate the standard of care for children in Dubai and beyond. Specifically, it will enable us to enhance operational efficiency, particularly in paediatric subspecialties, ensuring the best possible care for every child.

“We will also work closely with the Children’s National Hospital on leadership training, quality improvement, intensive care practices, and other areas to enhance the efficiency of paediatric care at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.”

In 2018, Al Jalila Children’s Hospital signed a health information technology (IT) agreement with Children's National Hospital. Leveraging its extensive expertise and resources, Children’s National Hospital served as a strategic advisor, helping Al Jalila Children’s Hospital expand its health IT capabilities to deliver the highest quality of care for children. Building on this collaboration, another agreement in 2022 focused on education and consulting services, resulting in Children’s National Hospital conducting specialised training for cardiac ICU nurses, significantly enhancing Al Jalila Children’s Hospital’s clinical capabilities.

