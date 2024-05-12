Dubai Health welcomes a new cohort of Emirati nurses

Dr. Amer Sharif: We are proud to continue to place local talent at the heart of the frontline workforce at Dubai Health

Khalifa Baqer: The arrival of these talented Emirati nurses marks another significant milestone for Dubai Health

New cohort will be placed across four locations within Dubai Health: Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Rashid Hospital, Hatta Hospital, and Latifa Hospital

12 May 2024: Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in the emirate, has announced the addition of a new cohort of Emirati nurses to its team. This expansion strengthens healthcare delivery across the system and reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to nurturing and promoting local talent within the healthcare sector.

The new cohort, all graduates holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, has been strategically placed across four locations within Dubai Health: Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Rashid Hospital, Hatta Hospital, and Latifa Hospital.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, stated: “We are proud to continue to place local talent at the heart of the frontline workforce at Dubai Health. The latest cohort of Emirati nurses brings a wealth of knowledge and a local perspective to help our integrated academic health system elevate the standard of care and advance health for humanity. We look forward to their contribution to serving Dubai and its communities.”

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health said: “The arrival of these talented Emirati nurses marks another significant milestone for Dubai Health. Their dedication and passion for healthcare delivery will undoubtedly enhance our services and patient care. We are proud to offer a supportive environment for Emirati talent and are fully committed to supporting these nurses as they contribute to our vision to advance health for humanity.”

Nursing at Dubai Health thrives with 4,300 dedicated nurses committed to advancing health. Through mentorship and development programmes, Dubai Health nurtures nursing leadership, empowering nurses to drive change in healthcare. The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), which leads the Learning and Discovery missions, offers specialised master’s programmes tailored to local healthcare demands. The Master of Science in Cardiovascular Nursing and the Master of Science in Pediatric Nursing equip nurses with skills for optimal patient care, shaping the future of nursing and elevating healthcare quality.

