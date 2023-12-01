- Dubai Health welcomes astronauts who were part of historic Expedition 69 to ISS during their UAE tour

- During event at MBRU, crew members share stories about their experiences, discoveries, and the bond that developed during the course of their mission



Dr. Amer Sharif: We are proud to host the distinguished crew of Expedition 69 that includes Emirati astronauts Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori



Salem Humaid Al Marri: This partnership exemplifies our commitment to pioneering medical advancements that not only benefit space exploration but also enhance healthcare on Earth



Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, welcomed the international crew of Expedition 69, the 69th long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), during their UAE tour.



The event took place at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and was attended by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) team led by His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, besides the Dubai Health team, including students and scientists who had been working closely with the MBRSC and Emirati astronaut Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi on research projects aboard the ISS. Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, Chief Business Officer of Dubai Health, the UAE’s first flight surgeon, was reunited with the crew.



Expedition 69 showcased the collaborative benefits of space exploration, bringing together seasoned astronauts from around the globe including Roscosmos’s Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA’s Frank Rubio, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with Dr. Al Neyadi, who undertook the longest Arab space mission in history, and Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE's first astronaut and the Increment Lead of Expedition 69.



His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, expressed immense delight in welcoming the astronauts. “We are proud to host the distinguished crew of Expedition 69 that includes Emirati astronauts Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori. This historic gathering of all eight astronauts in the UAE is a grand moment for our nation and today’s visit highlights our longstanding relationship with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in our commitment to advancements in science and fostering a knowledge-based economy.



“We are proud of the groundbreaking work and the impact of Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori, who have inspired our young generation to dream big and believe that the sky is no longer the limit. Their remarkable efforts will shape the future of space exploration,” HE Dr. Sharif said.



His Excellency Al Marri said: “We thank Dubai Health for hosting the crew of Expedition 69 and our astronauts for this event. The collaboration with MBRU and the invaluable contributions of Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, the UAE's first flight surgeon, have been fundamental in ensuring the health and safety of our astronauts. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to pioneering medical advancements that not only benefit space exploration but also enhance healthcare on Earth. We hope today’s session inspired the younger generation to pursue space exploration and also instills in them the spirit of human curiosity and resilience that propels us towards a brighter future."



The event offered a unique meet-and-greet opportunity with all eight astronauts of Expedition 69, who returned to earth after a historic space exploration recently. The crew shared anecdotes about their experiences, discoveries, and the bond that developed during the course of their mission. The astronauts also visited the MBRU upon the conclusion of their tour, spending time at the Simulation Center and the Space Lab and interacting with students from the Space Medicine Club.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.