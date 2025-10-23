Dubai Hospital Performs Over 145 Successful Robotic Surgeries

Dubai Health announced that over 145 successful robotic surgeries have been performed at Dubai Hospital since the launch of its robotic surgery programme in the second half of 2022. This achievement reflects its commitment to adopting innovative medical technologies to serve patients and continuously improve healthcare quality.

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Health, said: “This marks a milestone in the digital transformation of our healthcare system and reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced medical technologies and solutions that elevate the quality of care, in line with our vision to Advance Health for Humanity.”

His Excellency highlighted that Dubai Health is continuously strengthening its digital infrastructure across all hospitals and health centres within its integrated academic health system. Guided by its ‘Patient First’ promise, Dubai Health equips medical teams with innovative technologies that improve accuracy and safety, contributing to a more seamless patient journey. This approach further solidifies Dubai’s position as a leader in quality healthcare.

Dr. Yaser AlSaeedi, Head of Urology and Director of the Robotic Surgery programme at Dubai Health, and Assistant Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, said: “Robotic surgeries at Dubai Health represent a significant step forward in the use of smart technologies in the operating room. This approach has increased surgical precision, strengthened patient safety, and led to improved outcomes.”

Dr. AlSaeedi affirmed that robotic surgeries have proven highly effective, reducing blood loss by over 90%, shortening recovery times, and significantly lowering complications and pain. This approach offers a safer and more precise treatment option, improving the patient’s experience and enabling a faster return to normal life.

Dr. AlSaeedi added that all specialised surgeries performed over the past three years have demonstrated strong clinical outcomes, including a reduction in hospital stays from two weeks to less than three days. He emphasised that training medical staff in robotic surgical systems remains essential to ensuring procedures are performed safely and effectively. The training combines both theory and hands-on practice and equips practitioners with the necessary skills to become licensed in this advanced technology, supporting its safe and regulated use.

Robotic surgical systems at Dubai Health

Robotic surgeries at Dubai Health span multiple specialties, including urology, general surgery, and gynaecology. These procedures utilise robotic systems that provide surgeons with high-precision, 3D visualisation. The surgeon operates a control unit with a magnified viewing screen, guiding the robotic arms inside the body with precise, real-time movements. This minimally invasive approach uses small incisions instead of a single large one, helping surgeons perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and control. It also reduces the need to move surrounding tissue, muscles, and organs, lowering the risk of infection and pain during recovery, and ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.