Dubai Media Inaugurates “Tadawi” Clinic to Enhance Employee Wellbeing

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has inaugurated the new “Tadawi” Clinic at its headquarters, in partnership with Tadawi Healthcare Group, to provide top-tier medical services for employees and their families. The clinic was officially opened by H.E. Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, and Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman & CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group.

The facility offers general consultations, lab testing, emergency care, hospital referrals in coordination with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, as well as on-site pharmacy services and a general practitioner during working hours for Dubai Media employees, their families and visitors.

Shaikha Ahmad, CEO of Human Resources Sector at Dubai Media, said: "The opening of Tadawi Clinic reflects the organization’s commitment to creating a supportive work environment that prioritizes employee happiness and wellbeing through high-quality healthcare services."

She added that the initiative aligns with national directives and Dubai Media’s strategic goal to boost employee satisfaction and productivity.

"This partnership with Tadawi represents a model for constructive collaboration between the media and healthcare sectors, supporting efforts to embed a culture of health and prevention at work," she noted.

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser stated that Tadawi Group, since its launch in 2011, has positioned itself as a healthcare provider in the UAE and continues to expand across all emirates. The group currently operates 21 clinics, guided by a strategy focused on medical innovation and quality care.

He noted the group’s ambition to become a global destination for treatment and recovery, adhering to the highest international standards. He credited the UAE’s leadership and supportive regulatory environment for enabling the group to deliver specialized services to a wide range of patients, both domestically and internationally.

Speaking on Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem, Nasser praised the government’s modern legislative and regulatory frameworks that facilitate the continuity of medical projects. He also credited the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for positioning Dubai as a regional health hub.

Tadawi Group provides a wide range of specialties with international healthcare providers, including general and laparoscopic surgery, vascular surgery, cardiology and interventional radiology, urology, endocrinology, ophthalmology, orthopedics (including joint replacement and spine surgeries), intensive care, and more.

Nasser concluded by affirming that Dubai has become a regional healthcare icon thanks to its advanced regulatory models, and that Tadawi Group aims to expand its presence both locally and internationally to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional and global hub for healthcare.

He concluded by noting that medical innovation is a cornerstone of Tadawi’s strategy, with the group aiming to be a leader in integrating artificial intelligence into healthcare services to accelerate delivery and maximize precision and efficiency.

The inauguration ceremony included a tour of the clinic’s facilities, where attendees explored the clinic’s medical equipment and services, offering employees a high-quality healthcare experience within a safe and supportive work environment.

