Dubai Medical University: Empowering Women in Healthcare for Over 40 Years

Dubai Medical University (DMU) is the first educational institution in the United Arab Emirates specializing in medicine and pharmacy, with over 40 years of experience in higher education. Established with a pioneering vision, the university is dedicated to investing in women’s education, empowering them, and strengthening their role in healthcare and medical sciences.

Since its inception, DMU has been committed to delivering high-quality academic programs accredited internationally, in collaboration with prestigious global universities. Its focus on scientific excellence, practical training, and comprehensive healthcare education is supported by an advanced learning environment that fosters innovation and student success.

Today, the university proudly hosts leading colleges in Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing. The recently accredited Bachelor of Nursing program marks a strategic milestone aligned with the UAE National Agenda, aiming to expand the pool of qualified healthcare professionals to meet the sector’s growing needs and enhance the quality and sustainability of healthcare services.

DMU offers modern academic programs with internationally aligned curricula, cutting-edge laboratories, and technologies, including AI and virtual reality simulation labs. With a distinguished and experienced faculty, DMU stands out as the academic destination of choice for ambitious female students seeking excellence in healthcare.

In collaboration with the Nafis program, DMU offers 100% scholarships for UAE nationals in the Pharmacy and Nursing programs to support the development of national talent. Additionally, the university provides scholarships of up to 40% for students of all nationalities—making world-class medical education more accessible—while maintaining some of the most affordable tuition rates in the UAE.

Prospective female students and their parents are warmly invited to visit the university campus from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Visitors can explore academic programs, meet the faculty, tour the laboratories and facilities, and benefit from same-day registration.

For inquiries and further information: 055 564 6463 | 04 212 0333 or visit www.dmu.ae

