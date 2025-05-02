7.16 AM Friday, 2 May 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:19 05:39 12:19 15:45 18:53 20:13
02 May 2025
Advanced
Home

Dubai Medical University to Host Open Day for Pharmacy and Nursing Colleges on May 3

Published
By E247

Dubai Medical University is set to open its doors to prospective students and their families on (Saturday, May 3, 2025), from "10:00 AM to 2:00 PM", for a special Open Day spotlighting its College of Pharmacy  and  College of Nursing .

The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore the university's innovative programs, meet distinguished faculty, and experience how DMU is shaping the future of healthcare education. 

College of Pharmacy Programs:- 

• Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

 • Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) - 

• Master in Clinical Pharmacy

Master in Science of Drug Discovery & Development 

 • Postgraduate PharmD 

College of Nursing Programs:

 - Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) 

 Participants will have the chance to engage with faculty members, explore the advanced learning facilities, and gain valuable insights into career pathways in pharmacy and nursing. 

College of Pharmacy open day registration : https://forms.office.com/r/VXzZf3Kbij 

College of Nursing open day registration : https://forms.office.com/r/LCRTLT43LL 

For more information, visit www.dmu.ae 

Call:  0555646463

 

Copyright @ 2025. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 2 May 2025 06:49