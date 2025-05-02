Dubai Medical University to Host Open Day for Pharmacy and Nursing Colleges on May 3

Dubai Medical University is set to open its doors to prospective students and their families on (Saturday, May 3, 2025), from "10:00 AM to 2:00 PM", for a special Open Day spotlighting its College of Pharmacy and College of Nursing .

The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore the university's innovative programs, meet distinguished faculty, and experience how DMU is shaping the future of healthcare education.

College of Pharmacy Programs:-

• Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

• Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) -

• Master in Clinical Pharmacy

Master in Science of Drug Discovery & Development

• Postgraduate PharmD

College of Nursing Programs:

- Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Participants will have the chance to engage with faculty members, explore the advanced learning facilities, and gain valuable insights into career pathways in pharmacy and nursing.

College of Pharmacy open day registration : https://forms.office.com/r/VXzZf3Kbij

College of Nursing open day registration : https://forms.office.com/r/LCRTLT43LL

For more information, visit www.dmu.ae

Call: 0555646463

