Dubai Records 825 Robotic Surgeries Using the da Vinci System Across Multiple Specialties

A significant milestone in surgical advancement has been reached in Dubai, where 825 robotic surgeries have been successfully performed using the advanced da Vinci Surgical System. The procedures span a range of specialties including general surgery, gynecology, urology, bariatric surgery, and most recently, orthopedics.

These operations were carried out at Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai, which began integrating robotic-assisted surgery in 2021. Over time, the center expanded its use of the technology across various departments, aiming to enhance surgical precision, reduce complications, and shorten patient recovery time.

According to Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the medical center, robotic surgery does not replace the surgeon but significantly supports them, offering enhanced precision and control that is particularly beneficial in complex or delicate procedures.

Dr. Walid Faraj, one of the surgeons involved, noted that the robotic system allows access to areas that are difficult to reach with traditional surgical techniques. It also reduces the need for large incisions, contributing to faster recovery and less post-operative pain.

Practitioners highlight several advantages of robotic surgery, including reduced blood loss, minimal scarring, and shorter hospital stays. Most patients are able to return home within 24 to 48 hours after surgery, with a lower risk of complications.

This achievement reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to embracing artificial intelligence and robotics in healthcare, aligning with national strategies that aim to position the country as a global leader in medical innovation.

