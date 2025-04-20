Dubai's Radiology Conference discusses role of Artificial Intelligence in stroke, breast cancer

The 13th Conference of the United Arab Society of Radiology Societies and the 9th Annual Meeting of the Emirates Radiology Society concluded its activities in Dubai, discussing the role of artificial intelligence in the treatment of strokes and breast cancer.

Dr. Taleb Al Mansoori, President of the Conference and Head of the Emirates Division of Radiology, said that the conference, held under the slogan "What matters, radiology in emergencies" and lasted for three days, included 69 lectures, 16 scientific sessions, interactive discussions, 5 scientific workshops, 5 seminars, in addition to 21 scientific research papers.

These sessions discussed and highlighted the most important scientific issues and updates in the field of radiology and all types of imaging, especially artificial intelligence, which enables early diagnosis and guides qualitative treatment and therapies.

He confirmed that the use of artificial intelligence in the country's hospitals aims to accelerate the pace of work and save time, which is often calculated in minutes for both the patient and the doctor.

He stressed that artificial intelligence has a significant impact on improving diagnosis, disease and injury detection, and the overall performance of renowned medical equipment and tools.

He explained that artificial intelligence has enabled doctors to independently analyse medical images and provide recommendations regarding diagnosis and appropriate treatment plans. This helps doctors provide optimal healthcare to patients and reduce risks associated with medical decisions.

For his part, Dr. Osama Al Bastaki, Consultant and Head of the Radiology Department at Rashid Hospital, stated that artificial intelligence represents approximately 75 percent of radiology because, thanks to its techniques, disease detection and diagnosis have become easier and faster, providing accurate results in analysing medical images such as strokes. This has made it easier for doctors to read images and make accurate and prompt diagnoses.

He noted that radiology departments in government hospitals and major private hospitals in the country have made great strides in using artificial intelligence in breast cancer screening included in the national early detection programme, as well as in medical fitness checks, fractures, and other diseases.

He pointed out that artificial intelligence helps analyse large amounts of data, which facilitates the radiologist’s task by analysing personal patient images, thereby enhancing recovery chances and improving healthcare quality.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.