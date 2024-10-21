Dubai to host Healthcare Future Summit 2024 from 29-31 October

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai will host the Healthcare Future Summit 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29-31 October. Under the theme ‘Vaccination, Research & Development, Policy, and Delivery: Towards a Healthier Future’, the event will bring together over 3,500 participants and 100 brands from more than 20 countries.

The Summit, hosted with the support of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), will focus on cutting-edge innovations in vaccination and healthcare, including advancements in disease management and the application of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance vaccine distribution and develop new strategies for future pandemics.

The Healthcare Future Summit 2024 will also explore the impact of modern technologies and AI on pharmaceutical research, with a special emphasis on vaccine development and innovations targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and ‘immune ageing’. The goal is to improve public health across all age groups.

Additionally, the Summit will feature several prominent international events, including the Dubai Otology, Neurotology & Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, the Annual Radiology Meeting Conference and Exhibition, and the International Family Medicine (IFM) Exhibition, all of which will have various scientific sessions and specialised workshops.

Strengthening Healthcare System Preparedness

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of DHA, Director of the Public Health Protection Department, and Chairman of the Summit’s Scientific Committee, highlighted the importance of the event as a platform for exchanging insights on the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector to improve global public health outcomes.

Dr. Al Blooshi said that DHA’s support for this global summit reflects its commitment to fostering innovation, embracing modern technologies, and harnessing AI to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare services in the emirate, aligning with Dubai’s vision in this field.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among regional and international healthcare stakeholders, sharing best practices, and leveraging collective expertise to develop solutions that will better equip health systems to respond to future pandemics.

Sustainable Strategies

His Excellency Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani, Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, and CEO of the Healthcare Future Summit, said that Dubai’s hosting of the event, along with the participation of a distinguished group of experts and professionals in the healthcare sector, underscores the emirate's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation.

“The Healthcare Future Summit 2024 is a crucial platform for exchanging ideas and highlighting the importance of global collaboration in addressing health challenges and developing sustainable strategies to ensure equitable vaccine distribution while improving the preparedness of global health systems for future pandemics,” he said.

The Summit’s key themes will explore the intersection of technology and health policies, particularly the role of AI in accelerating vaccine development. It will also showcase cutting-edge advancements in vaccination technologies and more efficient distribution methods.

Panel discussions at the event will address how emerging technologies can improve global health supply chains and foster collaboration between international health institutions to enhance the responsiveness of health systems to global challenges.

Health Economy

The Healthcare Future Summit 2024 will also discuss the health economy and resource management, with presentations on modern economic tools that support decision-making in public health. Discussions will focus on cost-effectiveness and financing models to ensure the sustainability of vaccination programmes while optimising health resource management through partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Additionally, the event will examine vaccine policies in the GCC and explore the development of a unified vision to improve public health in the region. It will address the preparedness of Gulf states for future pandemics by crafting effective strategies to enhance the readiness of health systems. The Summit will also review progress in the prevention of infectious diseases, such as meningitis, in line with global efforts to meet the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating the disease by 2030.

School Health Conference

Alongside the main event, the School Health Conference will host over 400 participants representing 200 schools across the UAE, focusing on the challenges related to school immunisation programmes and raising health awareness among students, parents, and the wider school community.

The Healthcare Future Summit 2024, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Emirates Public Health Association, the World Federation of Public Health Associations, the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

