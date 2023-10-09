Easy and accessible' snack could protect your heart as you age, study finds

Adding a handful of certain nuts into your diet often could act as a bridge to healthier ageing.

Characterised by an earthy yet sweet taste, walnuts offer more than a crunchy addition to your meals.

The unique combination of nutrients found in the small snack supports their effects on health outcomes.

Walnuts are the only tree nut to contain a mix of plant-based essential omega-3s, protein, fibre, antioxidants, minerals and B vitamins.

This nutritional profile means the small foods could protect your heart as you age, according to Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.

The research, partially supported by the California Walnut Commission, looked at data from 3,023 otherwise healthy black and white men and women between the ages of 18 and 30.

Self-reported diet history was taken three times throughout the study at baseline, year seven, and year 20.

Furthermore, physical and clinical measurements were taken at multiple exams spanning 30 years.

The participants were put into three groups based on their nut consumption: walnut consumers, other nut consumers, or no nut consumers.

The data showed that around 352 of the study subjects consumed the heart-healthy snacks.

