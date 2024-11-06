Emirates Dermatology Society Annual Conference 2024 kicks off Friday

The 8th Emirates Dermatology Society Annual Conference 2024, organised by the Emirates Dermatology Society at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City Hotel, will be launched on 8th November.

The event will attract 500 doctors from leading experts and international and local specialists from dermatologists, cosmetologists and lasers from different countries.

Dr. Muna Al Murrawi, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society and Chair of the Conference, said that the three-day conference will discuss more than 85 expert talks on dermatology and aesthetics.

She explained that the scientific programme includes a number of various scientific workshops that discuss the most important dermatological and aesthetic diseases and treatment methods.

Dr. Al Murrawi added that the conference will also discuss hair and nail disorders, acne, skin cancer, women's health in dermatology, and the latest scientific findings in diseases and imbalances of hair and its transplantation, skin tumours and their treatments and laser, which now takes a large space in the treatment of skin diseases such as skin pigmentation, melisma, the effects of burns, blood birthmarks, varicose veins, tattoos, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and fungi of all kinds.

She explained that the conference, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, seeks to enhance awareness efforts, enable the local medical community to learn about the latest international medical practices proven by scientific evidence and highlight the most important success stories in this field.

She highlighted that the accompanying exhibition, in which more than 29 local and international companies participate, will display the latest technologies and devices used in diagnosing and treating skin diseases, laser treatment techniques and cosmetic treatment.

The conference will feature speakers from the USA, UK, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Singapore, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.

