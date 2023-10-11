Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority sign MoU

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and accelerate Emiratisation efforts in the healthcare sector.

Under the MoU, the two parties will provide incentives to institutions and establishments that offer employment opportunities to Emiratis, and training and qualification programs to Emiratis to hone their expertise and contribute to the ongoing modernisation and development of the healthcare sector.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai and Deputy Chairman of EHRDC in Dubai, and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of EHRDC in Dubai, said, "The healthcare sector is a strategic pillar for human life. In Dubai and the UAE in general, this sector has achieved a qualitative leap in the level and quality of services provided, and its contribution to the national economy. Although Emirati talents effectively contribute to the sector's roadmap and its prosperity, there is a strategic necessity to further supply the healthcare sector with specialised Emirati talents in various fields because the prosperity of the UAE as a whole, and Dubai specifically, depends on the contribution of our people in this sector."

He added, "This agreement reflects the Dubai Health Authority's commitment to supporting the efforts of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to achieve localisation targets in the private medical sector. It stands as a platform for integrating our efforts to realise the vision of wise leadership in building a healthcare sector aligned with future needs where citizens contribute strategically. This will empower them to carve a professional path that matches their aspirations and capitalises on their capabilities in this vital sector. It also provides the private sector in healthcare an opportunity to benefit from the added value brought by Emirati talents."

Al Ketbi stated that the MoU represents a driving force for localisation strategies and plans in general, and specifically for the localisation of the healthcare sector. It also serves as an important incentive for healthcare institutions and facilities to open up broad horizons for employing national cadres in various specialties, especially with the incentives provided to institutions that provide the required employment opportunities.

He added that the authority appreciates the value of working and collaborating with the UAE Human Resources Development Council, seeing this collaboration as the beginning of an important phase in localisation efforts. The authority is continuously striving to achieve its goals in the healthcare sector, which is currently witnessing qualitative transformations in terms of its human resources, facilities, systems, and services.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority, under the memorandum of understanding, will work on launching more qualitative initiatives to localise the private healthcare sector in Dubai. It will also work on increasing the training capacity in specialised medical programs by including distinguished private sector hospitals in the list of local and international accreditation bodies. Additionally, professional development hours will be approved for specialised rehabilitation programs for Emirati medical cadres.

EHRDC was established in Dubai by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The Council comprises representatives from the government and private sectors, aiming to create a central body representing stakeholders involved in Emirati HR development in Dubai's private sector.

Its mission is to ensure an attractive and stimulating environment that attracts Emirati human resources, aligns educational outcomes of Emirati students with labour market requirements, and prioritises strategic sectors.

