Emirati mobile heart clinics tour Pakistani villages to provide comprehensive healthcare

The United Arab Emirates has continued to strengthen its humanitarian efforts in Pakistan by launching a new phase of mobile community clinic services, initiated by “Doctors of the Emirates.” These clinics are currently intensifying their operations in remote villages to provide free specialised and preventive medical care, focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, especially among children, women, and the elderly.

The mobile clinics operate within an integrated field system supervised by specialised medical teams, including cardiologists, pediatricians, family doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and pharmacists. They are fully equipped with all necessary medical supplies, and medications and consultations are provided free of charge.

This project is a continuation of 25 years of Emirati voluntary medical efforts in Pakistan, carried out through the UAE-Pakistan Field Hospital, which has benefited over one million people under the supervision of joint UAE-Pakistani medical teams.

The initiative is implemented in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Pakistan and through a partnership between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the Sharjah Charity House, Emirates Mobile Community Clinics, and the Emirates Programme for Young Humanitarian Leaders. It serves as an innovative model for collaboration between governmental, private, and non-profit sectors in the field of community healthcare.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, Emirati heart surgeon and CEO of the Zayed Giving initiative, stated that the intensification of clinic operations coincides with the “Year of the Community” and aims to recruit and train medical professionals to empower them to play their humanitarian role in serving underprivileged communities.

He explained that the UAE-Pakistan medical programme is based on four key pillars: the Pakistan Readiness Programme to train frontline medical workers, the operation of mobile clinics, the organisation of scientific forums for knowledge exchange in community medicine, and the development of young medical leaders to ensure the sustainability of healthcare programmes.

Sultan Al Khayal, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Charity House, emphasised that the mobile clinics are a practical solution for residents of remote villages who find it difficult to access hospitals. He noted that the 2025 plan includes coverage of over 20 Pakistani villages as part of a sustainable operational strategy.

Dr. Mumtaz Al Balooshi, Medical Director of the UAE-Pakistan Mobile Clinics, said the clinics focus on early detection programmes and free treatment, especially for chronic heart diseases. He confirmed that cooperation between Emirati and Pakistani medical teams contributes to delivering effective healthcare services to low-income patients.

Al Jouri Al Ajmi, Director of the Emirates Programme for Young Humanitarian Leaders, stated that work is underway to expand the geographic coverage of the clinics and the field hospital to reach more villages, in collaboration with local partners and the UAE Embassy in Pakistan.

Residents of the Pakistani villages expressed their gratitude for the UAE’s efforts in providing free healthcare, praising the quality of services that have alleviated their suffering. They affirmed that this initiative embodies the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as the UAE’s wise leadership continues to promote a global culture of humanitarian and volunteer work.

