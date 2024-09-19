Forbes Middle East’s Healthcare Leaders Summit, in Partnership with PureHealth, Begins in Abu Dhabi, Setting the Stage for the Future of Healthcare

Over 3,000 global and regional healthcare leaders, experts, and attendees gather to discuss and uncover the next big disruptors in healthcare, revealing the way forward for long-living, healthy, and unified communities.

The third edition of the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Leaders Summit in partnership with PureHealth has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Advancing Health Towards Longevity,” convening over 3,000 participants and attendees to explore innovative solutions and strategies across the regional and global health ecosystem.

The comprehensive program features in-depth discussions, thought-provoking panels, interactive sessions, and inspiring stories. Inspirational attendees include H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Asst. Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention UAE; and H.E. Mubaraka Mubarak Ibrahim, CEO for Artificial Intelligence at Emirates Health Services.

Topics being discussed include future-ready public health policies, redefining longevity, the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine, advancing family and child care, paths to personalized care and disease prevention, achieving new frontiers in precision medicine and drug discovery, fortifying investments for a sustainable healthcare landscape, and cultivating mental, physical, and nutritional harmony.

“This platform is more than just an event—it is a powerful gathering of visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers who are reshaping the landscape of healthcare in the Middle East and beyond. Together, we form a collective force driving change, promoting cooperation, and ensuring that healthcare systems evolve to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “AI, technology, innovations, and more are driving swift changes that won’t wait for us to catch up. Today, we stand at a critical moment in healthcare—one that demands not only innovation but also the awareness and foresight of the leaders gathered here.”

The summit features a Healthcare Leaders Arena, a dedicated Insightful Area, and a Zen Zone. A series of engaging workshops are offering attendees hands-on experiences on a range of wellness topics, including meditation breathing, the art of incense, and the immersive healing power of sound, while the Health Talks stage showcases emerging voices in the healthcare industry.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with many distinguished partners to bring this important event to life, including presenting partner, PureHealth; strategic partners, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Emirates Health Services; event partners, Jamjoom Pharma, Hayat Biotech, Magrabi Hospitals & Centers, Viatris, and Hayat National Hospitals; wellness partner, Holistified; gift partners, Innara, Maison Etherique, Wellbeings Holistic Healing, Daima, Touch of Oud, Desert Group, Organic Foods & Café, and No More Bottles UAE; food partners, Amazonas4u, House of Pops, and Barakat; activities partner; Dubai Drums; experience partner, Eventum; entertainment partner, DREAM Dubai; and furniture partners, Fern Event Rentals and Electra.

To learn more about the Healthcare Leaders Summit, please visit our website .

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.