From AI to Innovations in Space Medicine, Burjeel Holdings to Lead Healthcare Transformation at ADGHW 2025

Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, is set to take a defining role at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 as the Official Healthcare Transformation Partner, unveiling a bold and future-ready vision for global health innovation. Combining advanced technology, clinical excellence, and purposeful global collaboration, the Group will present an integrated innovation ecosystem. Aligned with the theme ‘Leading the Shift. Powering the Breakthroughs,’ this vision aims to deliver smarter, faster, more accessible, and compassionate care across communities.

From April 15 to 17, Burjeel Holdings will welcome global delegates to Booth A030, offering an immersive experience into the future of healthcare. With a showcase spanning AI, complex care, precision diagnostics, and space medicine, the Group is setting the pace for a new era of healthcare delivery—one defined by the democratization of advanced care and a commitment to meaningful patient outcomes.

Shaping the Next Era of Health

Among the key highlights is Burjeel’s transformative approach to cancer care, anchored in the official unveiling of its CAR-T cell therapy program. By combining cutting-edge science with a commitment to equity, Burjeel is advancing oncology research and access, particularly for underserved populations.

Burjeel Cancer Institute, one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, will unveil a series of strategic collaborations with globally renowned institutions, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Great Ormond Street Hospital, to accelerate pediatric and adult cancer treatment pathways and drive innovation across the care continuum.

Breakthroughs in AI and Diagnostics

In parallel, the Group will showcase the future of patient experience by introducing an AI-powered empathic Nursing Solution—an innovation designed to augment the nursing force. Visitors will also gain insights into Burjeel’s implementation of Oracle’s AI-driven Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

Diagnostics will take a leap forward through live demonstrations of next-generation point-of-care technologies and thought-provoking panels featuring global experts. These sessions will highlight how early detection, and rapid diagnostics can be reimagined to create timely, personalized, and precise care pathways.

What sets these partnerships apart is their individual value and integration into Burjeel’s ecosystem. Rather than simply adopting external technologies, Burjeel Holdings is working hand-in-hand with its partners to co-develop solutions that reflect the cultural, clinical, and infrastructural realities of the region.

This integrated approach addresses a long-standing challenge in healthcare—fragmentation. By building cross-functional synergies across the entire patient journey, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up, Burjeel is enabling a model of care that is not only more accessible but also more comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable.

“As the official Healthcare Transformation Partner of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, we are proud to showcase innovations that not only push the boundaries but are also rooted in equity, accessibility, and patient-centricity. Together with our global partners, we are building an ecosystem that democratizes advanced care and redefines what’s possible in healthcare for our region and beyond,” said Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Unlocking the Power of Data and Research

Another major focus of Burjeel’s pavilion will be the power of real-world data in shaping tomorrow’s healthcare. The Group will offer insights from its ongoing global Phase 3 clinical trials, while spotlighting Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a hub for clinical research, precision medicine, and biotech innovation.

Burjeel Holdings will spotlight its groundbreaking research with Axiom Space in a special session titled ‘Space Is the Limit: Redefining Medicine for Earth and Beyond,’ exploring how astronauts with diabetes could one day join space missions. The Group will also host high-impact conversations, thought-leadership forums, and innovation showcases, reinforcing its commitment to patient-centered progress and redefining what’s possible in healthcare.

