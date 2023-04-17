G42 and Mubadala Announce the Launch of M42

M42 aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry by delivering world-class, tech-enabled, patient-centric care

G42, the leading Abu Dhabi-based AI technology holding group, and Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, today announced the launch of M42, a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company created through the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health.

M42 combines G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class patient services and state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care.

Operating at the forefront of medical development, M42 is set to transform the way care is delivered, bridging the gap between the latest healthtech advancements and the clinical outcomes patients receive.

Led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, M42 will look at opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and healthtech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of M42, said: “As we launch M42, we are excited to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare industry. Our vision is to transform lives through innovation by providing personalized, and precise patient care. We are confident that through our operating companies, M42 will create a future in which dedicated healthcare professionals are empowered by the latest technology to optimize patient outcomes. M42 also represents a platform for us to target international expansion and partner with global peers to solve the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges.”

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.

In October 2022, G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health announced that they had joined forces to create a new, integrated healthcare technology powerhouse.

