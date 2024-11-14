Global Diabetes Crisis: Over 800 Million Adults Affected, Half of Those Over 30 Are Untreated, New Study Reveals

A new study published in The Lancet has revealed a startling increase in the global prevalence of diabetes, with more than 800 million adults affected worldwide—almost double previous estimates. The research, conducted by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and the World Health Organization (WHO), also highlights a concerning gap in treatment, with over half of individuals aged 30 and above who have diabetes not receiving proper care.

According to the study, in 2022, approximately 828 million adults aged 18 and older were living with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Alarmingly, 445 million of those aged 30 and older, accounting for 59% of cases, were not receiving treatment. This trend paints a grim picture of a rising global health issue that remains largely underaddressed.

The WHO had previously estimated that around 422 million people were affected by diabetes, a chronic condition that can lead to severe health complications if left untreated. The disease, which involves elevated blood sugar levels, can damage vital organs such as the heart, blood vessels, and nerves, leading to life-threatening complications.

The study’s findings point to a significant rise in the global diabetes rate, which has doubled since 1990, now affecting 14% of the global adult population compared to just 7% in 1990. The increase is especially pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where rising cases have not been matched with an increase in treatment access. In contrast, treatment rates in higher-income countries have improved, contributing to a growing disparity in care.

In some regions, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, access to treatment remains severely limited. Professor Jean Claude Mbanya from the University of Yaounde I in Cameroon pointed out that only 5-10% of individuals with diabetes in the region are receiving the necessary treatment. He emphasized that the lack of access to insulin or other essential medications—often due to high costs—leaves millions at risk of serious health complications.

This global study, the first of its kind to include treatment data from all countries, is based on over 1,000 studies involving more than 140 million people. To ensure accurate estimates, the study utilized both fasting plasma glucose levels and glycated hemoglobin tests, common diagnostic criteria for diabetes. This comprehensive approach was particularly important in regions like South Asia, where relying solely on fasting plasma glucose measurements may have missed numerous undiagnosed cases.

While the study could not distinguish between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, it is widely believed that type 2 diabetes, which is often linked to obesity and poor diet, accounts for the majority of adult cases.

With diabetes rates soaring globally and treatment gaps widening, the need for urgent action to improve access to care and prevent further health complications has never been more critical. This comprehensive study highlights the gravity of the situation and calls for intensified global efforts to tackle the diabetes crisis.

