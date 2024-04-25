Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at (DHA)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (33) of 2024 transferring Mona Mohammad Abdulrahim Bajman Almarzooqi from Dubai’s Department of Finance to the Dubai Health Authority, and appointing her as a CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services of the Authority.



The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.