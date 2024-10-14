Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation organises webinar to raise awareness about breast cancer

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences successfully concluded a specialised scientific webinar yesterday, focusing on the latest updates in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The event drew participation from prominent global experts and attracted a wide audience of healthcare professionals, researchers, and individuals engaged in oncology.

The webinar highlighted the most recent medical innovations and scientific breakthroughs in breast cancer care, with participants exploring the ongoing challenges faced by physicians in bridging the gap between research and clinical practice. Among the key challenges discussed was the complexity of breast cancer diagnosis, which is driven by the genetic and biological diversity of the disease.

Achieving an accurate diagnosis requires the use of advanced techniques such as molecular profiling and genetic testing, which allow for the customisation of treatment plans based on each patient’s unique characteristics. This complexity places significant demands on physicians to select and apply the most effective treatment paths, as discussed by the experts during the session.

In her remarks, Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, underscored the foundation's commitment to continuous medical education and the importance of raising awareness about cutting-edge advancements in the fight against complex diseases like cancer.

She said, “At Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, we are committed to fostering sustainable healthcare solutions by creating opportunities for positive cultural shifts in the medical community's approach to challenging diseases. We aim to provide an interactive platform for healthcare professionals to exchange expertise and knowledge, helping to elevate the quality of care provided to patients.

Our mission goes beyond the dissemination of new information or research; it’s about cultivating a collaborative environment where professionals can stay up-to-date on the latest in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment while sharing their real-world experiences.”

Dr. Al Muhairi added, “The complexity of breast cancer diagnosis, which can vary significantly depending on the genetic and biological factors of each patient, requires that physicians remain constantly trained and informed about the latest tools and techniques. Advanced imaging, molecular profiling, and targeted therapies are no longer optional but are essential elements of precise and effective care.

Today’s healthcare professionals need to master core technologies like MRI and advanced CT scans, along with the ability to interpret intricate genetic analyses, to determine the best treatment options for each patient. This ongoing education and interdisciplinary collaboration are vital to achieving optimal outcomes, and that’s why events like this webinar are invaluable. They provide a unique opportunity to learn from global experts and exchange ideas on how to improve patient care and implement the latest research in clinical practice.”

During the webinar, the speakers stressed the importance of advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI and CT scans, alongside genetic profiling, in determining the exact stage of the disease and identifying the tumor type.

Despite these advancements, the experts pointed out that these technologies are not yet fully integrated into clinical practice worldwide, contributing to a gap between research and its real-world application.

The webinar featured distinguished contributions from Prof. Melinda Telli, Director of the Breast Cancer Programme at Stanford Cancer Institute, who presented the latest advancements in targeted therapies for triple-negative and hereditary breast cancer. Dr. Abeer Al Sayegh, Head of the Genomics Department at Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed the role of genomics in improving patient care through personalised treatment solutions.

Prof. Mehran Habibi, Associate Professor of Surgery at Northwell Health, provided valuable insights into surgical innovations, including oncoplastic breast surgery and wire-free tumor excision techniques.

The session was expertly moderated by Dr. Mouza Al Ameri, Assistant Professor of Surgery at UAE University and Tawam Hospital, whose extensive experience in breast cancer care enriched the discussions on best practices in treatment and research.

The webinar concluded with key recommendations aimed at strengthening collaboration among healthcare professionals and implementing the latest research findings in clinical settings. These efforts are expected to contribute to improving patient care in the region and advancing tangible progress in the fight against breast cancer.

