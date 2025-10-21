Healthcare Future Summit Kicks Off Today

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai is set to host the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21 October. Running until 23 October, the three-day event is expected to welcome over 4,500 participants from across the globe.

The summit will be held alongside the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM) and the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), bringing together global healthcare leaders, medical professionals, and industry innovators to explore the latest scientific advancements and the future of healthcare.

Supported by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the World Federation of Public Health Association (WFPHA), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), the event will feature the launch of a white paper illustrating the UAE’s healthcare achievements and strategies for sustainable growth, offering attendees the opportunity to network with DHA experts and explore collaborative initiatives.

The summit will also feature participation from over 50 leading brands representing more than 20 countries, with more than 70 expert speakers contributing to the programme. The scientific agenda includes a two-track conference comprising over 20 sessions and more than 50 lectures, offering a total of 17.25 credit hours for attendees. By combining knowledge-sharing, innovation, and global expertise, HFS 2025 reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination for healthcare excellence.

This year, the 10th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM) in Dubai takes a major leap forward through its collaboration with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), offering world-class education and advancing excellence in patient care.

The meeting will host over 50 participating brands and feature more than 85 expert speakers, offering 21 CME credits across 24 scientific sessions. The programme will be conducted in two conference halls dedicated to Radiology and Radiography and will include over 30 poster presentations, providing attendees with extensive opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring the latest advancements in medical imaging.

Additionally, the 12th Edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2025) will gather 50 leading pharmaceutical and healthcare brands and feature over 45 expert speakers over three days, alongside more than 120 scientific poster presentations. Designed for family medicine practitioners, general practitioners, and healthcare professionals, the conference will offer specialised sessions on advanced topics such as gut health, functional and integrative medicine, genetics in family medicine, liver and kidney diseases, the use of artificial intelligence to ease diagnostic workload, palliative care, and self-care for healthcare providers.

The Healthcare Future Summit 2025, ARM and IFM is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the Dubai Health Authority.