How Many Years Can Exercise Add to Your Life?

With the pressures of daily life and the challenge of balancing work with health, many find it difficult to engage in physical activities, negatively affecting their health and life expectancy. However, a recent study reported by CNN reveals that regular exercise can extend life expectancy by at least five years.

Dr. Lennert Veerman, a public health professor at Griffith University in Australia, remarked: "I was surprised to discover that the loss of life expectancy in the United States due to low physical activity could rival the damage caused by smoking and high blood pressure."

Veerman's research builds on a 2019 study, which showed that the risk of premature death decreases as physical activity increases. The latest study analyzed data from participants over the age of 40, a stage where mortality rates related to inactivity are more stable.

Using a life table—a tool that predicts the likelihood of individuals reaching a certain age—the researchers found that increasing daily physical activity by 111 minutes could add up to 11 years to the life expectancy of those with the lowest activity levels.

Veerman emphasized the need for collective efforts to achieve this goal, such as reducing reliance on cars and implementing long-term planning: "We must work together to realize this vision, especially since the current healthcare system cannot sustain the rising costs associated with physical inactivity."

