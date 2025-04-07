Is the World Ready for Another Pandemic?

Memories of COVID-19 are fading. For some people—frontliners and those who lost their loved ones—the impact still lingers. While the world has moved on, the important question still looms: What lessons have we learned?

If another pandemic occurs where a cough, a handshake, or even a meal together could trigger the spread of a deadly virus, are we prepared?

Some improvements such as improved vaccination technology, advanced healthcare systems, and awareness measures of disease transmission are in place. However, healthcare infrastructure gaps, misinformation, pandemic fatigue, and hesitation among people towards some preventive measures are still a cause for concern.

Recent threats

Several recent developments have raised concerns about another pandemic:

Cattle farms in the U.S. were hit by H5N1 strain of bird flu. Individuals in contact with sick cows were also affected.

A man in Mexico succumbed to the H5N2 bird flu strain, marking its first recorded human fatality.

The WHO declared a public health emergency for mpox, which caused over 500 deaths.

Oropouche virus (transmitted by insects) led to 8,000+ cases and two deaths since early 2024.

Advancements in genomic sequencing

Genome sequencing and disease detection have been advancing recently. The rapid identification of pathogens through advanced sequencing technologies has led to quicker responses to threats. It was genomic sequencing that allowed scientists to track the mutations of the COVID-19 virus, facilitating the development of effective vaccines. These advancements have been pivotal in understanding and fighting infectious diseases. However, despite these advancements, new diseases and mutated viruses continue to emerge.

The UAE’s proactive approach

The UAE has taken a proactive stance in pandemic preparedness, learning from COVID-19. The nation’s emergency management has a ready-to-implement plan for patient admission, transport, and medication storage. Globally, the WHO is negotiating pandemic agreements to ensure fair medicine distribution.

Technology

AI analyzes vast datasets to predict outbreak patterns, enhancing public health monitoring.

A call to action

Experts warn: "In 2025, the world is not ready to tackle another pandemic threat." Inequality in funding and vaccine access persists. Sustained investment and global cooperation are urgent.

