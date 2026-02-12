Mansoor bin Mohammed and Rush Health Leadership Discuss Clinical Expansion

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, emphasised the importance of partnerships with leading academic health systems driven by scientific research and medical education to advance healthcare, elevate quality of care, strengthen patient safety standards, and build medical talent.

His Highness made these remarks during a meeting held on the sidelines of the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, with Dr. Omar Lateef, President and CEO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, and His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Rush University System for Health is ranked among the leading healthcare systems in the United States for quality, patient experience, and safety. It has received high ratings from patient safety regulators and is recognised for excellence across several medical specialties, including orthopedics, neurology, and cardiology.

One of the world’s leading healthcare exhibitions, WHX Dubai 2026 is taking place from 9 – 12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).