Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab Health Exhibition

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Dubai Health hosted a gala dinner in collaboration with Informa Markets to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the gala dinner was attended by members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, senior officials from the Dubai government, CEOs of leading healthcare companies, and the Informa team. The event highlighted the achievements of Arab Health since its inception in 1975 and its role in the advancement of the healthcare sector over the years.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), stated: “For five decades, Arab Health has evolved into a global platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, attracting the world’s leading healthcare companies and contributing to the remarkable transformation of Dubai’s healthcare system. I extend my gratitude to Informa Markets for their outstanding efforts in strengthening this vital sector.

Dr. Sharif added: “The success of Arab Health reflects the strategic direction of our visionary leadership, who placed health and wellbeing as a national priority. Looking ahead, we have a wonderful opportunity to harness our collective capacity to develop solutions that improve healthcare outcomes around the globe. Through our shared efforts, we can chart a new course forward as ‘Together We Advance Health for Humanity’.”

Peter Hall, President of Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets, said: “We are proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress. The exhibition has become one of the world's leading events, bringing together thousands of participants, leading companies, medical professionals, and decision-makers every year to showcase the latest technologies and solutions that advance the healthcare sector.”

He added: “We work with our partners at Dubai Health, along with many global medical companies and institutions, to achieve our shared vision of developing the healthcare sector. We thank all participants who have contributed to the success of this event and affirm our continued support for efforts to achieve progress and prosperity in this sector. This occasion is not only a celebration of the past and the achievements over five decades but also an opportunity to look to the future and explore new possibilities for improving health and serving humanity.”

Hall mentioned that the exhibition will enter a new phase of expansion starting from the next edition, with its new name, ‘World Health Expo Dubai (WHX Dubai),’ which will be held at Expo Dubai.

The gala dinner’s programme showcased a variety of exceptional Emirati talents. To commemorate the occasion, souvenirs inspired by traditional Emirati culture, which were designed by Emirati artist Hessa Alghandi, were gifted to reflect the enduring impact of Arab Health through half a century. The evening’s entertainment included musical performances by pianist Ahmed Al Hashimi, an Emirati prodigy on the autism spectrum, and Emirati oud player Shamsa Al Jasmi. The menu included dishes prepared by Emirati chefs Saud Al Matrooshi and Arwa Lootah in collaboration with the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is held annually in Dubai, bringing together thousands of experts and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the healthcare field, enhancing the UAE's position as a leading destination in this vital sector.

The 50th edition of Arab Health, held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets,’ is well on course to attract more than 60,000 visitors, hosting over 40 international pavilions, and bringing together more than 3,800 exhibitors from 180 countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.