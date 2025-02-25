Mansoor bin Mohammed attends the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, today attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme, the Professional Diploma in Healthcare for Emergency and Crisis Management, and the Professional Diploma in Public Health.

Organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the event marks the first outcome of the collaboration between DHA, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, and the UAE’s National Training Program.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme reflects the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continually enhance the emirate’s readiness to address challenges by strengthening medical preparedness, ensuring rapid crisis response, and providing world-class healthcare in line with international standards.

His Highness added that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate’s healthcare sector is committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and wellbeing for all members of society. HH Sheikh Mansoor also commended Dubai’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, which has significantly bolstered the emirate’s ability to manage crises effectively and achieve remarkable success during exceptional circumstances.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; and His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, along with officials from partner entities. These include Dubai Police, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, the UAE Readiness and Medical Response Program ‘Jaheziya’, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, HMS Group, American Hospital, Aster Group, NMC Group, Medcare Group, and Mediclinic Group.

A total of 1,770 participants took part in the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme, while 78 individuals enrolled in the Professional Diploma in Public Health and 115 graduated from the Professional Diploma in Emergency and Disaster Healthcare. The graduates represent a distinguished group of medical professionals.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi thanked HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for attending the ceremony, underscoring His Highness’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of Dubai’s healthcare sector.

Al Ketbi said: “The Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme was launched following its accreditation from the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons. It stands as one of the Dubai Health Authority’s pioneering initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare preparedness in the emirate, strengthening the preventive and health security system to address potential emergencies, and increasing readiness for medical response in disasters, crises, and emergencies. The programme follows a standardised, internationally accredited curriculum developed in collaboration with leading global institutions.”

He added: “The programme aims to support Dubai’s resilience index, promote awareness and best practices in disaster and crisis management, and unify training and information sources in the field of disaster medicine.”

Through the Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme and the Professional Diploma in Healthcare for Emergency and Crisis Management, DHA seeks to enhance the expertise and skills of leaders in both public and private hospitals, as well as medical, technical, and nursing professionals specialising in emergency medicine, crisis management, and healthcare response.

