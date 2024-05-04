MOCCAE intensifies efforts for third phase of Anti-Mosquito Campaign

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) announced the intensification of efforts for the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign, in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and in partnership with relevant local authorities across the UAE, including municipalities in different emirates.

The campaign launched its first phase in February 2022, and the current phase, which is part of the efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and reduce their spread in various locations and places, will continue until May 2025.

The third phase of the campaign is part of the commitment to eradicating mosquito breeding hotspots. It aims to minimise mosquito infestation across various locations across the country, especially with the country experiencing higher rates of rainfall recently, which increases the spread of mosquitoes in water pools and damp areas.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, is conducting thorough investigations and monitoring hotspots where mosquitoes are prevalent.

In this context, Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, stated that mosquito control efforts represent one of our main targets during this period, affirming that the ministry will work in the coming period to provide all necessary information, guidance, and support to the community to help reduce the spread of mosquitoes through available communication channels.

She added that the ministry employs its capabilities and resources and possesses qualified teams to deal with any developments or changes leading to an increase in mosquito spread in various areas. It regularly monitors efforts to combat it and collaborates with relevant authorities to find solutions to operational challenges in some areas.

For his part, Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Center of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, emphasised the importance of national integration in combating biological challenges and close cooperation between relevant entities in the country at both national and local levels, enhancing the ability to address health risks and protect the community. He pointed out that the national campaign focuses on several aspects such as prevention and control, health awareness and education, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

Meanwhile, Othaibah Saeed AlQaydi, Director of Municipal Affairs Management at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that the ministry is keen on using the latest and best technical solutions to combat mosquitoes and reduce their spread, along with disseminating preventive measures with safety precautions to minimise their spread. She affirmed that everything used in this campaign is safe and non-harmful to humans or animals, and only targets the eradication of mosquitoes.

