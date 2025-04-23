Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on public health in Dubai to enhance preparedness and community awareness

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (5) of 2025 on Public Health in Dubai. The law establishes a comprehensive framework to promote public health and safeguard community and environmental well-being by focusing on disease prevention, healthcare, food and product safety, and sustainable efforts to improve overall quality of life.

The law also seeks to minimise health risks affecting individuals and communities in Dubai through precautionary measures and evidence-based practices that align with both local and international health regulations. It promotes greater coordination and collaboration at all levels to strengthen preparedness and response to deal with public health challenges across the emirate.

Additionally, the law aims to increase public awareness of health risks and prevention methods, encourage shared responsibility for well-being, and foster a sustainable environment that attracts investment. It further seeks to enhance the UAE's global standing in public health competitiveness.

The law defines the roles and responsibilities of relevant authorities in managing communicable diseases. This includes local government entities tasked with overseeing public health in Dubai and enforcing the law, such as the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (according to their respective mandates), the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. It also outlines the duties of healthcare providers in Dubai, including public and private facilities licensed by the Dubai Health Authority.

Individuals infected with or suspected of having a communicable disease are required to avoid contact that could spread the illness. They must refrain from traveling or moving, except to healthcare facilities, without the approval of the Dubai Health Authority. The law also prohibits concealing infections or spreading them, whether intentionally or unintentionally, and mandates individuals to comply with measures to prevent the spread of disease, following guidelines issued by relevant authorities and healthcare providers.

Travelers are required to adhere to official health protocols, provide requested information at Dubai’s entry points, and report any suspected or confirmed communicable diseases. They must also observe hygiene measures such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, in line with approved guidelines.

Additionally, the law outlines the responsibilities of relevant authorities in food safety, specifies obligations for food-related establishments, and sets rules for consumer product activities. It also details responsibilities in areas such as built environment health, environmental health, labour accommodations, tobacco control (under Dubai Municipality), pest control, and the Dubai Health Authority’s role in managing health risks, emergencies, and crises.

The law mandates full cooperation between public and private entities in Dubai and the relevant authorities to help them fulfil their responsibilities. This includes sharing data and statistics related to public health matters as covered by the law.

This law supersedes any previous legislation that may conflict with its provisions. It comes into force 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

